The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Crime News Chicago

FBI uses explosives, drones to execute search warrant on Lincoln Square house

Neighbors awoke to FBI agents shouting commands on a bullhorn, then using grenades in a quiet residential area. The local alderperson says the Chicago police district was not informed prior to the action.

By  Jessica Ma
   
SHARE FBI uses explosives, drones to execute search warrant on Lincoln Square house
A home with a broken window in the 2200 block of West Farragut Avenue in Lincoln Square on the North Side, Thursday, May 16, 2024. Neighbors and Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said federal agents conducted a search warrant at that home Thursday morning and that the agents used flash bangs prior to entry. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Neighbors say FBI agents shot through the front window of a home in the 2200 block of West Farragut Avenue in Lincoln Square on Thursday. The FBI issued a statement saying there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Federal agents conducted a raid at a home in the 2200 block of West Farragut Avenue in Lincoln Square on Thursday morning.

About 7 a.m., FBI agents assembled in front of a two-story home on the block with a search warrant. They used three flash-bang explosives, neighbors said.

“FBI-Chicago was engaged in court-authorized activity in that vicinity this morning. There is currently no known threat to public safety at this time,” an FBI spokesperson said in an email.

Neighbors said the FBI announced themselves on loudspeakers, saying: “Please come out!” Video footage shows the agents in camouflage gear, and there was an armored vehicle parked outside the home.

One neighbor, who declined to be identified, was waking up when she heard a “boom” and the FBI commands.

“At first, I thought it was the radio,” she said. “Everyone was stunned.”

The FBI shot through the home’s front window, but the neighbor did not see anyone get shot. Neighbors also saw a drone entering the house.

According to the neighbor, the granddaughter, who lived in the home, called out, “Don’t let them in or we’re going to jail.”

Another neighbor said the granddaughter stepped out of the home with a baby and got into an unmarked FBI vehicle.

The local police district “was not informed prior to the search being conducted,” said Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) in a statement. “We are continuing to follow up and will share updates as we receive them.”

The family who lived in the house was “wonderful” and joined in on block parties, neighbors said. The family spanned generations: a grandmother, daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter and the granddaughter’s baby, neighbors said.

Neighbors said police activity on the street is rare, describing it as “quiet” and “family friendly.” One neighbor spent the morning wondering, “Why are there so many FBI agents?”

But by afternoon, the federal agents were no longer on the scene. Residents walked their dogs, and neighbors sat out on their lawns.

“It was hard to concentrate,” one neighbor said. “Our dogs were petrified.”

Next Up In Crime
Dolton Trustee Andrew Holmes fired as crisis responder after sex assault allegations
Driver fatally shot, crashes in Calumet Heights
Pedestrian killed in University Village hit-and-run identified
Man found shot to death in a truck in Englewood
Loretto Hospital former executive accused of embezzling $500,000
1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting outside Englewood store
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, May 23, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
WAREHOUSE-051524-01.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Vecinos de North Lawndale luchan contra un plan para demoler edificios históricos a lo largo de calle Ogden
Edificios centenarios podrían ser derribados para dar paso a otro centro de logística y distribución, añadiendo contaminación y molestias a la comunidad negra del oeste de la ciudad.
By Brett Chase
 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Liza Colón-Zayas attends the New York Premiere of "IF" at the SVA Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York, New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) ORG XMIT: 776124022
La Voz Chicago
Liza Colón-Zayas conecta con su niña interior en la película 'IF' de John Krasinski
Más conocida por su papel de Tina en la premiada serie de Hulu “The Bear”, Colón-Zayas llega esta semana a la gran pantalla en la nueva película infantil del director John Krasinski, “IF”, junto a un elenco de actores de voz repleto de estrellas.
By Ambar Colón
 
Museum of Science and Industry.
Letters to the Editor
Renaming MSI was the wrong move
To name the Museum of Science and Industry after Ken Griffin, who repeatedly badmouths our city and fled to Florida with his company, is a shameful stain on a once-beloved institution.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Renderings of the proposed new Bears stadium
Bears Stadium
Bears stadium debate should shift south to Michael Reese site, Civic Federation president says
Bears President Kevin Warren has rejected the 48.6-acre Michael Reese site, saying it’s too narrow and doesn’t work because the stadium would have to be built “over an active train line.”
By Fran Spielman
 