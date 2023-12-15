Sinque Turner leaves Kenwood to take over as Simeon football coach

Simeon announced on Friday that graduate Sinque Turner is returning to the school to take over as head football coach.

Turner was the Kenwood head coach for the past seven seasons. He led the Broncos to the city title this year and was 44-22 overall. Kenwood qualified for the Illinois High School Association state playoffs in five of the six possible seasons under Turner.

“It feels so, so good to be back home,” Turner said. “This has been my dream. I’m so ready to hit the floor running. “

Turner started his head coaching career at Westinghouse, where he was 21-18 in four seasons.

Jack Ramsey, another Simeon graduate, will join as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. Ramsey was previously at Mount Carmel.

Dante Culbreath stepped down as head football coach at Simeon in early August. Culbreath, a star player for the Wolverines in the late 90s, coached the team for 13 seasons.

Culbreath was 114-37 as head coach and he led the Wolverines to the state playoffs in every season. Simeon finished 10-1 in his final season and advanced to the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.

Under Culbreath, the Wolverines were consistently one of the best teams in the Public League. His 2014-15 squad finished 11-2 and advanced to the Class 8A state semifinals. Culbreath guided the 2018-19 Wolverines to an 11-1 record and the Class 7A state quarterfinals.

Derrick Hunter Sr., Culbreath’s defensive coordinator took over on an interim basis this past season.

