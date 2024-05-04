The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 4, 2024
Cubs Sports

Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki nearing return from IL next week

Manager Craig Counsell said it’s likely right fielder Seiya Suzuki has a rehab assignment — but center fielder Cody Bellinger might not — and both players can possibly be activated off the IL next week.

By  Kyle Williams
   
Seiya Suzuki, wearing all blue athletic attire, catches a ball with a mitt.

Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki is nearing a return from a strained oblique.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photos

Center fielder Cody Bellinger (rib fracture) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (strained left oblique) are progressing in their recovery. On Saturday, both outfielders hit and did defensive drills. Suzuki took batting practice for the first time on Wednesday in New York.

“Belli is a little bit ahead of Seiya,” manager Craig Counsell said. “But we’re just going through baseball activities, more activities every day.”

Counsell said it’s likely Suzuki has a rehab assignment — but Bellinger might not — and both players can possibly be activated off the IL next week.

The team is being cautious with Bellinger, who has a history of lingering injuries that have affected his performance from his time in Los Angeles. The rib fracture is about pain tolerance.

“The issue we’re dealing with is that asking a player to go do that means that you risk him having to change things to compensate for that [injury],” Counsell said. “And that’s why we still have to be cautious with it because that’s almost the worst thing to do is to put him in a position where he’s having to compensate for an injury.”

Bullpen troubles

The bullpen woes continued for the Cubs in Saturday’s 6-5 win over the Brewers. Right-hander Keegan Thompson — pitching on one-day rest for the second time this season — didn’t record an out in his appearance in the seventh inning, allowing three earned ones after being tasked with keeping the lead.

Fastballs in the heart of the zone hurt Thomspon as the Brewers routinely made hard contact. After former closer Adbert Alzolay blew a save on Friday, the bullpen is looking shaky outside of Mark Leiter Jr. Reliever Hector Neris — who has assumed closing duties — pitched through traffic and earned his sixth save of the season.

“Keegan didn’t have his best day,” Counsell said. “But Mark came in, getting the three outs in the eighth inning, pitched with some traffic and the tying run on base in the seventh. But then a quiet eighth inning which was really important.”

The Cubs are navigating murky waters with their bullpen. They’re still searching for reliable arms to help get 27 outs outside of Leiter.

Neris, after walking the fast batter he faced and allowing a run, buckled down and recorded the two outs to seal the game.

“One of his [Neris] really good traits is that you know he’s been in every situation in the game and the game never speeds up on him,” Counsell said.

Mastrobuoni returns

Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong said, “What’s up, cuzzo?” as he walked to second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni’s locker, who was in the Cubs’ clubhouse after being called up from Triple-A Iowa.

In a corresponding move, designated hitter Matt Mervis was optioned to Iowa. Mervis struggled during his brief major-league stint, slashing .115/.148/.154 over 26 at-bats.

“Matt struggled and it was a nine-game sample,” Counsell said. “In the end, we’re DHing him and looking for production, but we just didn’t get it. He just went through a stretch where it didn’t play here.”

Wisdom played DH in Saturday’s game. The team also has rookie Alexander Canario who has some pop and can play that spot, as well as Mastrobuoni.

