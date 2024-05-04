White Sox, Cardinals in rain delay

ST. LOUIS — The White Sox and Cardinals’ game at Busch Stadium Saturday is being delayed by rain with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning.

The Sox are protecting a 6-5 lead.

It was not raining as of 5:45 p.m. CT as workers applied a drying agent to the rain soaked infield dirt. The game is expected to resume at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Tommy Pham singled home free runner Rafael Ortega in top of the 10th inning, and reliever John Brebbia was trying to survive a bases-loaded jam, thunderstorm and soaked uniform in the bottom of the inning when umpires waved the tarp onto the field.

The Sox (6-26) are trying to snap a four-game losing streak.

In a driving rain, as umpires tried to get the game in, Brebbia struck out Lars Nootbar and Masyn Winn with the bases loaded before the tarp was brought on the field.

Former Sox right-hander Lance Lynn gave up two runs in the first, an unearned run in the fourth and was charged with two in the sixth after walking Sheets and Eloy Jimenez to open the inning. Korey Lee’s two-out single against Andrew Kittredge pulled the Sox into a 5-all tie.

Sox starter Erick Fedde was pulled after issuing his fifth walk and allowing a three-run homer to Nolan Arenado that gave the Cardinals a 5-3 lead in a five-run fifth.

