Saturday, May 4, 2024
White Sox, Cardinals in rain delay

Tommy Pham gave White Sox the lead with RBI single in 10th

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Rain delay in St. Louis

Rain comes down in St. Louis during a rain delay of the White Sox game against the Cardinals Saturday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

ST. LOUIS — The White Sox and Cardinals’ game at Busch Stadium Saturday is being delayed by rain with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning.

The Sox are protecting a 6-5 lead.

It was not raining as of 5:45 p.m. CT as workers applied a drying agent to the rain soaked infield dirt. The game is expected to resume at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Tommy Pham singled home free runner Rafael Ortega in top of the 10th inning, and reliever John Brebbia was trying to survive a bases-loaded jam, thunderstorm and soaked uniform in the bottom of the inning when umpires waved the tarp onto the field.

The Sox (6-26) are trying to snap a four-game losing streak.

In a driving rain, as umpires tried to get the game in, Brebbia struck out Lars Nootbar and Masyn Winn with the bases loaded before the tarp was brought on the field.

Former Sox right-hander Lance Lynn gave up two runs in the first, an unearned run in the fourth and was charged with two in the sixth after walking Sheets and Eloy Jimenez to open the inning. Korey Lee’s two-out single against Andrew Kittredge pulled the Sox into a 5-all tie.

Sox starter Erick Fedde was pulled after issuing his fifth walk and allowing a three-run homer to Nolan Arenado that gave the Cardinals a 5-3 lead in a five-run fifth.

