Danny Mendick lands on IL; White Sox recall Bryan Ramos

ST. LOUIS — The White Sox placed infielder Danny Mendick on the 10-day injured list with back tightness Saturday and recalled third baseman Bryan Ramos from Double-A Birmingham.

Mendick’s move is retroactive to May 2.

Ramos, 22, is hitting .182 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI. He is the Sox’ No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Ramos has hit safely in his last eight games, going 11-for-33 with five doubles, two homers, seven RBI and seven runs scored.

Ramos has no major league experience. He is not in the lineup for Saturday afternoon’s game against the Cardinals but will play a lot beginning Sunday, manager Pedro Grifol said.

Bryan Ramos. ‘Dream come true’ pic.twitter.com/XeZK9GX4xi — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 4, 2024

