Danny Mendick lands on IL; White Sox recall Bryan Ramos

ST. LOUIS — The White Sox placed infielder Danny Mendick on the 10-day injured list with back tightness Saturday and recalled third baseman Bryan Ramos from Double-A Birmingham.
Mendick’s move is retroactive to May 2.
Ramos, 22, is hitting .182 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI. He is the Sox’ No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline.
Ramos has hit safely in his last eight games, going 11-for-33 with five doubles, two homers, seven RBI and seven runs scored.
Ramos has no major league experience. He is not in the lineup for Saturday afternoon’s game against the Cardinals but will play a lot beginning Sunday, manager Pedro Grifol said.
Bryan Ramos. ‘Dream come true’ pic.twitter.com/XeZK9GX4xi— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 4, 2024
Mendick’s move is retroactive to May 2.
Polling Place: Your takes on Shota Imanaga's start, John Schriffen's calls and the best sports on TV in May
The Latest
Another season of disappointment finally has executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas bagging “continuity” and looking to make bigger swings this summer. While trading Zach LaVine is priority number one, Vucevic is also expected to be shopped.
Waubonsie Valley’s Tyreek Coleman, Phillips’ EJ Horton, Lane Tech’s Dalton Scantlebury, Rolling Meadows’ Ian Miletic, Bolingbrook’s JT Pettigrew and Romeoville’s EJ Mosley are area talents looking to make big impression during key recruiting period.
The Red Stars already have sold more than 16,000 tickets, with Wrigley expected to hold about 37,000 after necessary adjustments to turn it from a baseball field to a soccer pitch.
No offense to Supt. Larry Snelling, but we’re looking forward to a review by City Hall’s independent inspector general, Deborah Witzburg.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker unexpectedly backed off his longstanding opposition to taxing services as lawmakers search for ways to fund and reform the Chicago region’s mass transit system.