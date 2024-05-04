White Sox should be open to all trades, including Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet

ST. LOUIS -- Dylan Cease was traded for prospects in March, but general manager Chris Getz stopped right there.

Center fielder Luis Robert Jr. was a different story, a media guide coverboy, budding superstar, 26-year-old face of the franchise. Robert was not put up for auction in the first offseason of Getz’ rebuilding effort.

But perhaps he should be made available. And while Getz is at it, there are those in the industry suggesting he make Garrett Crochet, the Sox’ prized 24, year-old left-hander, available on the trade market, too.

The thinking goes like this: While the Sox’ Double-A Birmingham roster is stocked with prospects, the Triple-A Charlotte roster, aside from a few, is thin. And even with Robert – even if he stays healthy – and Crochet on board during the next season or two won’t make the Sox a contender barring an unforeseen spending spree in free agency.

Crochet, third in the American League in strikeouts in his first season as a starter, could bring a couple of top prospects in a trade. Robert could fetch an even bigger haul.

Keeping Robert and Crochet for 2025 could prevent a 100-loss season like last year’s and the repeat the Sox are off and running toward now. But attendance will suffer this season with or without them. And having them now doesn’t bring the Sox closer to a World Series, which should be the objective. Robert is under contract control for the next three seasons and Crochet the next two, and with each passing year, their trade value decreases.

If Getz is offered something he can’t refuse, there’s little reason to burn years of Crochet and Robert and not to deal. The last time the Sox rebuilt, they were mired in mediocrity.

This time, they’re mired in muck.

“Similar to the message from last fall and all off season, we will be open minded on anything to further set us up for future success,” Getz told the Sun-Times Saturday.

One wrinkle facing the Sox this time is the new draft lottery, which prevents them as a large market team from having a pick higher than 10th in 2025 even if they have the worst record. Clubs are prohibited from receiving a selection in the lottery in consecutive years, a measure the players association pushed for in the collective bargaining agreement to discourage the tanking that benefited the Cubs, Nationals, Astros and Orioles in recent years.

The Orioles picked first in the top five, including two firsts and a second, from 2019-22, helping them build the contender they are now after years of suffering, but that can’t happen any more.

The Orioles clicked on their picks and player development, and whether the Sox draft first or somewhere else in the top ten, they will be relying on scouting, drafting and player development personnel who have either guided them to their current state or are inexperienced in new positions.

If they keep Robert and Crochet, they’d be banking on a quicker rebuild than some see possible.

Either way, this is where first-year director of player personnel Gene Watson, whom Getz added to his brain trust in large part for his connections. Watson is managing the trade preparation phase less than two months from the July 30 deadline, and you can be certain he and Getz are already laying groundwork.

“Take bids on everybody,” a former executive told the Sun-Times. “Over ask, that’s what everybody does. That’s why the trades take so long and end up being deadline deals. Shoot for the moon, if nobody bites then get realistic just as the deadline approaches. No different than what they did with Cease.”

It’s not the Sox, but the other clubs who would dictate the market, and potential return in trades. When it comes to Robert and Crochet, Getz won’t turn a deaf ear.

“Our farm system continues to move towards the top of the league,” Getz said, “and it is vital for the long term health of the organization to look for ways to add to it.”

