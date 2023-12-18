The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 18, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

I run a family-owned grocery in Chicago. Credit card swipe fees hurt us and our customers

It is getting harder and harder to keep prices down, in large part because of rising credit card swipe fees.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE I run a family-owned grocery in Chicago. Credit card swipe fees hurt us and our customers
A store employee helps a customer insert a chipped credit card in a credit card “swipe” machine.

Credit card companies charge merchants 2% to 4% of a transaction every time a customer uses a card.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Thank you to U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin for shining a light on the issue of credit card swipe fees, as mentioned in your recent editorial (Credit card swipe fees raise costs for businesses, consumers. Congress should lower those fees. — Dec. 12).

These exorbitant fees let credit card companies get rich off the backs of independent retailers who are already struggling to make ends meet and provide customers with the service they deserve.

As a small, family-owned grocer in the city of Chicago, we cherish our role as an anchor in the neighborhoods we serve, employing 70 of our friends and neighbors — many of whom have been with us for decades.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

But it is getting harder and harder to keep prices down, in large part because of rising credit card swipe fees. While customers rely on the convenience of paying for groceries with credit and debit cards, they don’t always realize that 2% to 4% of the cost of their transaction is automatically taken off the top and sent to credit card companies, not the store where they are making their purchases. And that fee is included in the sales taxes.

Related

Stores like ours have no choice but to pass these fees on to consumers if we want to continue to operate. That’s why Sen. Durbin’s Credit Card Competition Act is so important, and we are proud to stand with him in support of the legislation.

It would increase credit card competition, giving retailers a choice in which processing networks we use. This competition would help lower fees for retailers and drive down prices for consumers.

As a family-run grocer, I understand competition. We set ourselves apart by offering customers different choices and better service. It’s time the major credit card companies did the same.

Art Potash, CEO, Potash Markets

The importance of crisis intervention

I must write to thank you for your outstanding editorial on suicide prevention on Dec. 13 (“Everyone can play a role in preventing suicide”).

This article succinctly described the staggering statistics of suicide in the U.S. and interventions for prevention. I am a retired psychiatric nurse and daily worked with my patients contemplating suicide. Our role was to build on the person’s wish to stay alive through protection, listening and exploring changes the person recognized they needed to make.

Related

The 988 crisis hotline is a great tool. We can all help our friends and family who are suffering by asking about suicidal thoughts. Believe me, you are not planting the idea and your actions can save their lives.

Patricia Warman, Des Plaines

Next Up In Commentary
Postal police on patrol could deliver increased safety for mail carriers
Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy cost the Bears a game
DePaul’s Tony Stubblefield on struggles: ‘I could’ve never envisioned the situation we’re in right now’
Success is a journey
Someone in Chicago checked out the speed-dating scene
Checks and balances won’t save us from Trump
The Latest
A U.S. Postal Service van drives by the scene where a mail carrier was shot near Kildare and Melrose in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood Aug. 1.
Editorials
Postal police on patrol could deliver increased safety for mail carriers
A bill seeks to end a 2020 directive by U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that restricted postal officers to protecting the agency’s buildings and properties only.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mother-in-law rejects my gifts, sends them back
What do you give a family member who has no interest in the things you pick out for her?
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The District 1860 residential and retail complex now dominates the old Purple Hotel property on the northwest corner of Touhy and Lincoln avenues in Lincolnwood.
Chicago Enterprise
In Lincolnwood, suburban chic succeeds ratty old Purple Hotel
Apartments are being leased, and retailers are moving into a new complex that promises to blot out some of the village’s bad memories.
By David Roeder
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Dec. 18, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
CPD_07XX20_02.JPG
Crime
Woman arrested after 1-year-old boy’s death ruled homicide in Greater Grand Crossing
A 1-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the 7400 block of South Eberhart Avenue about 7:20 p.m. with visible bruising on his face, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 