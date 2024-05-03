The EPA set limits on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water. Illinois can look to nature to do more.

In April, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued its first-ever guidance and restrictions on certain PFAS — also known as “forever chemicals” — in our drinking water.

These toxic chemicals get their name because they take an extraordinarily long time to naturally degrade in our environment. Indeed, PFAS from the 1940s still exist on our planet today. Even more troublesome is they have also been linked to health impacts like liver damage and certain types of cancers.

This action by the Biden-Harris administration is historic and great news for human, animal and environmental health alike. And it is great news we can build on.

At Shedd Aquarium, we have been treating our water for years through a number of processes intended to remove additives and chemicals, including PFAS, that could be harmful to the animals in our care. Their wild counterparts, however, do not benefit from these protections.

It’s suspected that PFAS are just as damaging to animals as they are to humans, if not more so.

Opinion bug Opinion

Consider that some animals like mussels or white suckers spend their entire life beneath the water’s surface. Should that water have high concentrations of PFAS, those animals are constantly immersed in them and may experience more dramatic effects.

Amphibians, such as wood frogs or mudpuppies, may also be especially susceptible, as their skin is kept wet to help these animals breathe. This makes these animals incredibly sensitive to contaminants in their environments.

To abide by the new EPA limits, municipalities across the country will need to begin testing their drinking water for PFAS and employing measures if they surpass the new guidance. Another measure that could help wildlife would be to apply these same treatment methods to our wastewater, removing harmful PFAS before that water is returned to our natural ecosystems.

We must also invest in additional research to characterize the effects of forever chemicals on the surrounding wildlife and consider other solutions that mitigate these impacts.

And we might not have to look very far. It’s possible nature may also house a fix.

We already know that wetlands are particularly adept at cleaning our water. There is also early evidence these wetlands could house microbes that detoxify PFAS by eating away at their atomic bonds. As a state that has already lost 90% of its wetlands, Illinois must do what it can to protect what remains of these critical environments that may hold the key to bioremediation.

Man-made, floating wetlands made up of native plants, like those installed by Shedd Aquarium and partners on the Chicago River, may play a surprising role, as scientists have documented their natural ability to absorb and assimilate pollutants into the biomass of the plant itself — removing it from the surface water on which it floats.

These are all positive signs of hope for aquatic life and environments. But we urgently need more science and resources dedicated to confirming them as viable methods for future mitigation efforts.

Ultimately, we are encouraged by the progress the federal government is making in recognizing and limiting the harm PFAS present to human health. At the same time, we look forward to additional investments to investigate the lingering impacts of PFAS and inform new solutions to this forever problem for both humans and animals.

Allen LaPointe is vice president of environmental operations at Shedd Aquarium and a member of the Rivers of Illinois Coordinating Council.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.