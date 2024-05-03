The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 6, 2024
Other Views Commentary Environment

The EPA set limits on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water. Illinois can look to nature to do more.

As a state that has already lost 90% of its wetlands, Illinois must protect what remains of these critical environments that may hold the key to bioremediation.

By  Allen LaPointe
   
SHARE The EPA set limits on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water. Illinois can look to nature to do more.
A body of water flanked by plants to create a wetland.

The Burnham Prairie wetland in south suburban Burnham.

Provided

In April, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued its first-ever guidance and restrictions on certain PFAS — also known as “forever chemicals” — in our drinking water.

These toxic chemicals get their name because they take an extraordinarily long time to naturally degrade in our environment. Indeed, PFAS from the 1940s still exist on our planet today. Even more troublesome is they have also been linked to health impacts like liver damage and certain types of cancers.

This action by the Biden-Harris administration is historic and great news for human, animal and environmental health alike. And it is great news we can build on.

At Shedd Aquarium, we have been treating our water for years through a number of processes intended to remove additives and chemicals, including PFAS, that could be harmful to the animals in our care. Their wild counterparts, however, do not benefit from these protections.

It’s suspected that PFAS are just as damaging to animals as they are to humans, if not more so.

Opinion bug

Opinion

Consider that some animals like mussels or white suckers spend their entire life beneath the water’s surface. Should that water have high concentrations of PFAS, those animals are constantly immersed in them and may experience more dramatic effects.

Amphibians, such as wood frogs or mudpuppies, may also be especially susceptible, as their skin is kept wet to help these animals breathe. This makes these animals incredibly sensitive to contaminants in their environments.

To abide by the new EPA limits, municipalities across the country will need to begin testing their drinking water for PFAS and employing measures if they surpass the new guidance. Another measure that could help wildlife would be to apply these same treatment methods to our wastewater, removing harmful PFAS before that water is returned to our natural ecosystems.

We must also invest in additional research to characterize the effects of forever chemicals on the surrounding wildlife and consider other solutions that mitigate these impacts.

And we might not have to look very far. It’s possible nature may also house a fix.

We already know that wetlands are particularly adept at cleaning our water. There is also early evidence these wetlands could house microbes that detoxify PFAS by eating away at their atomic bonds. As a state that has already lost 90% of its wetlands, Illinois must do what it can to protect what remains of these critical environments that may hold the key to bioremediation.

Man-made, floating wetlands made up of native plants, like those installed by Shedd Aquarium and partners on the Chicago River, may play a surprising role, as scientists have documented their natural ability to absorb and assimilate pollutants into the biomass of the plant itself — removing it from the surface water on which it floats.

These are all positive signs of hope for aquatic life and environments. But we urgently need more science and resources dedicated to confirming them as viable methods for future mitigation efforts.

Ultimately, we are encouraged by the progress the federal government is making in recognizing and limiting the harm PFAS present to human health. At the same time, we look forward to additional investments to investigate the lingering impacts of PFAS and inform new solutions to this forever problem for both humans and animals.

Allen LaPointe is vice president of environmental operations at Shedd Aquarium and a member of the Rivers of Illinois Coordinating Council.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In Commentary
As Illinois lawmakers tinker with bills for prescription drugs, worry sets in
Stop mandatory driving tests for Illinois' seniors
Rain? So what. Reign? That's what Northwestern's women's lacrosse team is all about
There for the tanking: Embrace the White Sox' pursuit of being the worst team in MLB history
Yo-yos are back, someday, maybe
No extremism in the Chicago police ranks? We need more convincing.
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Son refuses to pay dinner check, then jeers my tipping
He calls his dad a cheapskate but won’t contribute toward a bigger gratuity.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, May 6, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Dansby Swanson starting to see progress as he works through hitting slump
The Cubs shortstop hit his first home run since April 25 on Sunday against the Brewers.
By Kyle Williams
 
FitzGerald’s owners Will Duncan and Jess King can’t wait for fans to experience this year’s 40th anniversary of the venue’s American Music Festival.
Music
Break-in at FitzGerald's draws community together to keep the shows going
Police say thieves early Saturday made off with lighting equipment, laptops, iPhones and some booze from the Berwyn nightclub. But staff and friends pulled together to make sure that night’s shows went on. The robbery is under investigation.
By Bob Chiarito | For the Sun-Times
 
Chalk art, signs and tents cover the quad at the pro Palestinian encampment at the University of Chicago in Hyde Park, Sunday, May 5, 2024.
Israel-Hamas War
Pro-Palestinian camps remain at Chicago-area campuses; 68 arrested at the School of the Art Institute
Counter-protesters at DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus reportedly tried to clash with protesters, but the pro-Palestinian protesters used de-escalation tactics to keep peace. Nationwide, more than 2,500 protesters have been arrested since April 18.
By Sophie SherryViolet Miller, and 1 more
 