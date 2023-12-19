It’s Christmas time in the city.

That means colorful lights and extravagant displays all around Chicago. Sun-Times photographers drove through the city’s neighborhoods and captured their favorite decorations.

Here are the highlights from across Chicago:

North Side

The CTA holiday train zips by near a home decked out in Christmas decorations in the 1300 block of West Pratt Boulevard in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A home decked out in Christmas decorations sits in the 2400 block of North St. Louis Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A couple walks through a tunnel of Christmas lights that lines the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West Norwood Street in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A home decked out in Christmas decorations sits in the 1300 block of West Columbia Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Christmas ornaments and lights fill the front yard of a home in the 4300 block of North Richmond Street in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Loads of Christmas- and winter-themed decorations line the sidewalk in the 4100 block of North Francisco Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A home decked out in Christmas decorations sits in the 4400 block of North Seeley Avenue in the Lincoln Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A home decked out in Christmas decorations sits in the 4800 block of North Leavitt Street in the Lincoln Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Christmas decorations sit in the front yard and along the front of a home in the 1400 block of West Norwood Street in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A home decked out in Christmas decorations sits in the 2700 block of North St. Louis Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A home decked out in Christmas decorations sits in the 2200 block of North Monticello Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A home decked out in Christmas decorations sits in the 2000 block of North Humboldt Boulevard in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Christmas lights and decorations decorate homes in the 1300 block of West Norwood Street in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Christmas lights and decorations adorn a pair of homes in the 5200 block of North Wayne Avenue in the Andersonville neighborhood on the North Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A home decked out in Christmas decorations sits in the 5200 block of North Lakewood Avenue in the Andersonville neighborhood on the North Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Christmas lights and decorations adorn a pair of homes in the 1300 block of West Columbia Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A home decked out in Christmas decorations sits in the 4100 block of North Francisco Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Christmas decorations are hung all over the front of a home in the 5200 block of North Magnolia Avenue in the Andersonville neighborhood on the North Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

An Amazon deliver worker walks to her deliver bag through a tunnel of lights that line the sidewalks in the 1500 block of West Norwood Street in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A home decked out in Christmas decorations sits in the 1300 block of West Columbia Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A home decked out in Christmas decorations sits in the 1800 block of West Greenleaf Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A home decked out in Christmas decorations sits in the 1500 block of West Touhy Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Three homes are decked out in Christmas- and holiday-themed decorations in the 4000 block of North Francisco Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A home with Christmas decorations in the 300 block of East 37th Street in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A home with Christmas decorations in the 5800 block of West Race Avenue in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

West Side

A pair of homes in the 2800 block of South Spaulding Avenue are decked out in Christmas decorations in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Christmas Lights and decorations adorn a home in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Christmas Lights and decorations adorn a home in the 5700 block of West Erie Street in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A row of homes decked out in Christmas lights sits in the 2700 block of South Christiana Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Christmas decorations light up the back yard of a home in the 5700 block of West Race Avenue in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Christmas decorations light up the front of a home in the 2400 block of South Central Park in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The back balcony of a home in the 3300 block of West 27th Street is decked out in Christmas lights and decorations in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A home decked out in Christmas lights and decorations sits in the 2600 block of South Homan Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A home decked out in Christmas lights and decorations sits in the 2700 block of South Christiana Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Christmas decorations light up the front porch and garden of a home in the 1800 block of South Central Park in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Christmas Lights and decorations adorn a home in the 200 block of North Lorel Avenue in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

South Side

A home with the yard and patio decked out in Christmas lights sits in the 1300 block of West 19th Street in the Pilsen neighborhood on the South Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Christmas lights and ornaments cover a home in the 10000 block of South Leavitt Avenue in the Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A home with Christmas lights in the 3500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Christmas lights and ornaments cover a home in the 10300 block of South Hamilton Avenue in the Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Christmas lights and ornaments cover a home in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue in the Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A home with Christmas decorations in the 3300 block of South Giles Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A home with Christmas decorations in the 3400 block of South Giles Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A home decked out in Christmas lights and decorations sits in the 2100 block of West Cullerton Street in the Pilsen neighborhood on the South Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A home with Christmas decorations in the 2900 block of South Throop Street in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A home with Christmas decorations in the 3000 block of South Throop Street in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A home with Christmas decorations in the 2900 block of South Canal Street in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A home with Christmas decorations in the 3000 block of South Farrell Street in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A home with Christmas decorations in the 3200 block of South Wells Street in the Armour Square neighborhood on the South Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A home with Christmas decorations in the 4400 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A home with Christmas decorations in the 4900 block of South Greenwood Avenue in the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A home with Christmas decorations in the 4400 block of South Ellis Avenue in the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A home with Christmas decorations in the 4400 block of South Berkeley Avenue in the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Christmas lights and ornaments cover a home in the 11100 block of South Albany Avenue in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood on the Far South Side, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

