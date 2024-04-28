The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Sunday, April 28, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Horoscope for Sunday, April 28, 2024
georgia-nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2 to 5 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be aware that you’re high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. In fact, some know personal details about your private life. Meanwhile, you have strong feelings of sympathy toward others, especially those who are less fortunate.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Because you’re concerned about the welfare of others, you might work with a charitable organization. You help a group of people, or even a friend who is in need. With the sun and Jupiter in your sign right now, you are empowered, which means you can make a change.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your energy and your ambition are gentler, which is why you will put the welfare of others before your own. You feel sympathetic to the problems of others. You might do fundraising or work with someone else to be helpful.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your idealism is aroused, which is why you will do whatever you can to help those in need, especially in another country. You might appeal to authority figures to help your efforts. Meanwhile, when dealing with partners and friends, you have to go along to get along.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be careful because you might feel compelled to help those in need. However, keep things in perspective and don’t give away the farm. After all, you have to take care of yourself first so that you can be an agent for change.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Because your involvement with others is gentle and inspired, you might attract someone to you who wants to help others. Or perhaps, you want to help this person? Either way, you will feel a sense of reward if you can help someone who is less fortunate.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you will listen with sympathy to a family member or a parent. In fact, if you can help someone, you will. You will also work for the benefit of someone else, even a coworker. That old saying is true: “it’s a joy to labor for those you love.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a romantic day and you might develop a crush on someone. Or you’re happy to be with your main squeeze. It’s certainly a pleasant date day. You will also appreciate art and the creative efforts of others. Enjoy socializing as well as fun times with children.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a romantic day. You might enjoy entertaining at home as well. Seek out playful diversions and anything to do with the arts, sports and fun times with children because socializing will please you. You might also want to help a family member in need.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The moon is in your sign, which can heighten your emotions and create fuzzy thinking. Make sure you know what you’re doing because Mars lined up with Neptune could create confusion in terms of your energetic direction. Meanwhile, enjoy entertaining at home or fun outings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be careful with financial decisions; likewise, be careful spending money because your judgment is a bit off. This is why you might be tempted to buy something expensive, unusual and exotic. Keep your receipts — and the box.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Because you feel genuine sympathy for those who are less fortunate than you, you will do whatever you can to help someone. However, this is also a romantic day, which means you’ll enjoy socializing with others. You’ll feel a heightened self-respect if you can work for the highest good.

If Your Birthday Is Today

TV personality, realtor Drew Scott (1978) shares your birthday. You are energetic and have the ability to inspire others. You are determined, focused and tenacious. This is a year of work and construction for you. You will build external and internal structures. Stay grounded and levelheaded. Take charge of your health this year and focus on physical exercise.

