The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 28, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Andrew Benintendi caps career night with walk-off home run

Saturday was a series of firsts: It was the first time the Sox had won back-to-back games all season, Benintendi’s first walk-off home run of his career, and the Sox’ first series victory of the season.

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE Andrew Benintendi caps career night with walk-off home run
Andrew Benintendi

White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi delivered a positive performance after a slow start to the season. |AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photos

White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi finally caught a break.

Benintendi, who has struggled all season at the plate and in the field, had two home runs, including the walk-off homer in the 10th in the Sox’ 8-7 victory against the Rays. The wind played a slight role in the home run as it carried just over the outfield railing.

The veteran outfielder had his third multi-hit game of the season and potentially a breakthrough moment.

Saturday was a series of firsts: It was the first time the Sox have won consecutive games all season, Benintendi’s first walk-off home run of his career and the Sox’ first series victory of the season.

The fans in attendance were active throughout the night, providing a lively atmosphere that has been missing amid the team’s struggles.

Saturday was one of the Sox’ biggest attendances of the season, and the team paid the fans back with one of its most resilient performances.

“That was awesome,” starter Jonathan Cannon said. “Fans packed it out tonight. Awesome crowd. It got loud. I’m happy we sent them home happy. That was awesome. and super clutch by Andrew.”

Following a season-high nine runs on Friday, the Sox carried the momentum into Saturday’s game. It was windy at Guaranteed Rate Field, which helped the Sox in the eighth inning. Rays catcher Ben Rortvedt hit what was initially ruled a home run before the call was overturned.

The wind brought back Rortvedt’s potential home run and propelled Benintendi’s hit over the fences. The Sox capitalized on their good fortune to steal a game they could have easily lost.

“I hit it, and I thought it was gone, but then I had to make sure just in case because the wind was blowing,” Benintendi said. “I thought [Rortvedt] had a homer in the eighth inning and that hit the top of the wall. Guess I caught a break with the wind that time.”

Manager Pedro Grifol made countless substitutions in the game. He said the bullpen had two pitchers left and no one on the bench. It took everyone’s contribution to scoot past the Rays.

It all started with Cannon and his performance. Despite his uneven outing, Cannon limited the damage when he could and went five innings, saving a taxed bullpen. Cannon allowed four runs, struck out five, walked two and allowed eight hits before turning the game over to his bullpen. It wasn’t a spectacular performance, but it was just enough.

If the White Sox want to turn this season around, it starts with the offense. Tommy Pham’s call-up, and designated hitter Eloy Jimenez’s hot streak at the plate is leading the offense, as it is starting to put up enough runs to compete.

The offense finding its way and building consistency will matter significantly as the season progresses. It would help if Benintendi can continue to stack strong at-bats. While the power is unlikely, it benefits the team if he can continue to make hard contact and rack up hits.

The team hopes Saturday’s game is a harbinger for Benintendi: wind or no wind.

“He’s just letting it fly now, and he’s letting his eyes do the work, which is wherever the ball is pitched, that’s where I’m going to try to hit it,” Grifol said. “He’s hitting with bad intentions.”

In a season of misfortune, the Sox caught a break. Grifol said Benintendi might have been a benefactor of the wind.

“He did, but it’s a homer,” Grifol said. “Homer’s a homer.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox offense need Eloy Jimenez's recent surge to continue : 'He's starting to slug'
Chris Flexen deals as White Sox snap seven-game losing streak
Player development falls at the feet of White Sox manager Pedro Grifol
Morale? Not a problem, White Sox GM Chris Getz says as worst season ever continues
More stadium drama is on the horizon
White Sox selecting contract of Tommy Pham
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, April 28, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Illinois v Wisconsin
Bears
Bears undrafted free agent tracker
The Bears began signing undrafted free agents not long after the end of the NFL draft Saturday.
By Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser
 
Arizona Cardinals v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears have massive opportunity — and right GM to maximize it in Ryan Poles
Poles and the Bears have a four-year window to make an aggressive push for the Super Bowl while Caleb Williams is on a cheap rookie contract.
By Jason Lieser
 
Caleb Williams
Bears
Caleb Williams wanted to be 'the greatest' — and was willing to work for it
Everyone’s got their origin story. This is Caleb Williams’.
By Patrick Finley
 
Museum of Science and Industry.
Crime
Man sought by police after allegedly following girl, 10, into bathroom at Museum of Science and Industry
Police have released a detailed description of a suspect after the incident on Thursday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 