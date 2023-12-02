Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook

Chicago Elite Classic updates

Pace, Ga. 63, Hyde Park 35: The Georgia powerhouse dominated Hyde Park. Jurrell Baldwin led the Thunderbirds with 14 points and 8 rebounds.

Riverside-Brookfield 50, No. 17 St. Ignatius 49: This one was close the whole way and the Bulldogs pulled it out at the end thanks to a huge block by Stefan Cicic (10 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks). Steven Brown and Austin Mehki also scored 10. Phoenix Gill led St. Ignatius with 22 points and

Lindblom 72, No. 29 Joliet West 66: Swoop, swoop. The Eagles outscored Joliet West 22-13 in the fourth quarter to get the comeback win. JeShawn Stevenson Jr. led Lindblom (2-1) with 26 points and 11 rebounds and Quentin McCoy added 23 points and eight rebounds. Aamir Shannon had the first eye-opening moment of the day. The Joliet West soph threw down an impressive dunk as the Tigers lead 44-33 at halftime. Senior Justus McNair led Joliet West (5-2) with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assist. Drew King added nine points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.

Friday’s Super 25 results

No. 4 Homewood-Flossmoor 86, Sandburg 66

No. 8 Marist 49, St. Laurence 44 OT

No. 9 Brother Rice 45, Loyola 38

No. 10 DePaul Prep 60, Lane 49

No. 11 Bloom 65, No. 2 Thornton 54: A huge early season road win for the Blazing Trojans. Payton Edwards scored 19 and Jaden Clark added 18. Morez Johnson finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats.

No. 12 De La Salle 71, Leo 40

No. 13 Benet 40, Notre Dame 34

No. 15 New Trier 52, Maine South 35

No. 17 St. Ignatius 52, Montini 24: Phoenix Gill led the Wolfpack with 17 points, Philip Erickseon added 13 and Reggie Ray had 5 assists.

No. 18 Glenbrook North 60, Glenbrook South 52

No. 19 Simeon 52, Hillcrest 45

No. 20 Joliet West 63, Plainfield South 35

No. 23 Lake Park 37, Batavia 23:

No. 25 Oswego East 61, Plainfield North 59

Friday’s other notable games

Barrington 45, Palatine 43

Conant 61, Fremd 46

Fenwick 56, Oak Park 47

Hyde Park 83, Memphis Hamilton, Tenn. 40: The Thunderbirds win on the road. Jurrell Baldwin had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Germaine Benson added 13.

Lincoln Park 56, Lyons 49

Metea Valley 44, DeKalb 42

Minooka 55, Yorkville 50 OT

Neuqua Valley 66, Naperville North 49

Westinghouse 97, Golder 48