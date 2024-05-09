The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Man dies in Lake View car crash

The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance | Sun-Times file photo

A man has died after a car crash in Lake View early Thursday, police said.

The man, 25, was a passenger in a car driven by a 20-year-old man, who swerved to avoid hitting another car in traffic and struck a curb and a light pole in the 3000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive shortly after midnight, according to Chicago police.

Both men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the older man was pronounced dead. The driver is in fair condition. No other injuries were reported, police said.

Chicago police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

