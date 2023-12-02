Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Saturday, December 2, 2023
NOBLE BLUE
Speer at UIC Prep, 2:00
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Grant at North Chicago, 2:30
Grayslake Central at Grayslake North, 7:00
Round Lake at Wauconda, 4:30
NONCONFERENCE
Jacobs 69, Butler 47
Stagg 52, Minooka 41
Bowen at Collins, 1:00
Comer at McNamara, 6:00
Daystar at Horizon-McKinley, 1:00
DeKalb at Rantoul, 6:00
Dyett at Rich, 1:30
East Aurora at Plainfield North, 4:00
Eisenhower at Chicago Christian, 3:30
Elgin Academy at Richmond-Burton, 2:00
Fenton at Walther Christian, 3:00
Glenbard North at West Chicago, 3:00
Glenbrook North at Mundelein, 5:30
Guilford at Simeon, 3:00
Harvard at Sycamore, 4:00
Hinsdale Central at Wheaton Academy, 7:30
Juarez at Zion-Benton, 11:30
Kennedy at Warren, 5:30
Lake Forest at Hersey, 5:00
La Lumiere Blue, Ind. at Evanston, 3:00
Libertyville at Palatine, 5:30
Lincoln-Way East at Oswego East, 2:30
Lombard Prep at Yorkville Christian, 6:00
Maine South at Rolling Meadows, 6:00
Montini at Glenbard South, 3:30
Morton at Argo, 4:00
Newark at Lisle, 6:45
Payton at Latin, 2:00
Raby at Kaneland, 4:30
St. Martin at Cristo Rey, 12:30
Sandburg at Elk Grove, 1:30
South Elgin at Lake Park, 6:00
South Shore at Horizon-Southwest, 10:00
St. Francis at Christ the King, 2:00
Von Steuben at Loyola, 2:30
Waubonsie Valley at Oswego, 6:30
Westinghouse at Stevenson, 2:30
Westmont at Timothy Christian, 6:00
Wheeling at Maine East, 4:00
Woodstock at Indian Creek, 2:00
Zion-Benton at Lake Forest Academy, 2:30
AURORA CHRISTIAN
St. Edward vs. IMSA, 4:30
Harvest Christian vs. Southland, 6:00
Joliet Catholic vs. Aurora Christian, 7:30 (title)
CHICAGO ELITE CLASSIC
Lindblom 72, Joliet West 66
Riverside-Brookfield 50, St. Ignatius 49
Warren 77, Bolingbrook 64
Hyde Park vs. Atlanta Pace, Ga., 1:30
Curie vs. Sidwell Friends, D.C., 3:00
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Gonzaga, D.C., 4:30
Young vs. St. Louis Ritter, Mo., 6:00
Thornton vs. Kenwood, 7:30
Mount Carmel vs. St. Louis Vashon, Mo., 9:00
EASTLAND
Fulton vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 5:30
HALL
LaSalle-Peru vs. Bureau Valley, 4:30
MARION
Kankakee vs. Poplar Bluff, Mo., 3:00
WHEATON-WARRENVILLE SOUTH
Hoffman Estates 53, Highland Park 50
Naperville Central vs. Glenbard East, 12:30
Batavia vs. Huntley, 2:00
Naperville North vs. Conant, 3:30
York vs. Wheaton North, 5:00
Wheaton-Warrenville South vs. Glenbard West, 8:00