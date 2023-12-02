The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 2, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Saturday’s high school basketball scores
Oak Park River Forest’s Max Johnson (13) blocks a shot by Fenwick’s Deonte Meeks (1) during the Chicago Elite Classic.

Oak Park River Forest’s Max Johnson (13) blocks a shot by Fenwick’s Deonte Meeks (1) during the Chicago Elite Classic.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Saturday, December 2, 2023

NOBLE BLUE

Speer at UIC Prep, 2:00

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grant at North Chicago, 2:30

Grayslake Central at Grayslake North, 7:00

Round Lake at Wauconda, 4:30

NONCONFERENCE

Jacobs 69, Butler 47

Stagg 52, Minooka 41

Bowen at Collins, 1:00

Comer at McNamara, 6:00

Daystar at Horizon-McKinley, 1:00

DeKalb at Rantoul, 6:00

Dyett at Rich, 1:30

East Aurora at Plainfield North, 4:00

Eisenhower at Chicago Christian, 3:30

Elgin Academy at Richmond-Burton, 2:00

Fenton at Walther Christian, 3:00

Glenbard North at West Chicago, 3:00

Glenbrook North at Mundelein, 5:30

Guilford at Simeon, 3:00

Harvard at Sycamore, 4:00

Hinsdale Central at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

Juarez at Zion-Benton, 11:30

Kennedy at Warren, 5:30

Lake Forest at Hersey, 5:00

La Lumiere Blue, Ind. at Evanston, 3:00

Libertyville at Palatine, 5:30

Lincoln-Way East at Oswego East, 2:30

Lombard Prep at Yorkville Christian, 6:00

Maine South at Rolling Meadows, 6:00

Montini at Glenbard South, 3:30

Morton at Argo, 4:00

Newark at Lisle, 6:45

Payton at Latin, 2:00

Raby at Kaneland, 4:30

St. Martin at Cristo Rey, 12:30

Sandburg at Elk Grove, 1:30

South Elgin at Lake Park, 6:00

South Shore at Horizon-Southwest, 10:00

St. Francis at Christ the King, 2:00

Von Steuben at Loyola, 2:30

Waubonsie Valley at Oswego, 6:30

Westinghouse at Stevenson, 2:30

Westmont at Timothy Christian, 6:00

Wheeling at Maine East, 4:00

Woodstock at Indian Creek, 2:00

Zion-Benton at Lake Forest Academy, 2:30

AURORA CHRISTIAN

St. Edward vs. IMSA, 4:30

Harvest Christian vs. Southland, 6:00

Joliet Catholic vs. Aurora Christian, 7:30 (title)

CHICAGO ELITE CLASSIC

Lindblom 72, Joliet West 66

Riverside-Brookfield 50, St. Ignatius 49

Warren 77, Bolingbrook 64

Hyde Park vs. Atlanta Pace, Ga., 1:30

Curie vs. Sidwell Friends, D.C., 3:00

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Gonzaga, D.C., 4:30

Young vs. St. Louis Ritter, Mo., 6:00

Thornton vs. Kenwood, 7:30

Mount Carmel vs. St. Louis Vashon, Mo., 9:00

EASTLAND

Fulton vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 5:30

HALL

LaSalle-Peru vs. Bureau Valley, 4:30

MARION

Kankakee vs. Poplar Bluff, Mo., 3:00

WHEATON-WARRENVILLE SOUTH

Hoffman Estates 53, Highland Park 50

Naperville Central vs. Glenbard East, 12:30

Batavia vs. Huntley, 2:00

Naperville North vs. Conant, 3:30

York vs. Wheaton North, 5:00

Wheaton-Warrenville South vs. Glenbard West, 8:00

Next Up In High School Sports
Fenwick wins the Battle of Oak Park, takes down the Huskies at the Chicago Elite Classic
Brendan Savage, whose mom sued to get him back on basketball team, plays for Hinsdale South
Friday’s high school basketball scores
Previewing the Chicago Elite Classic’s girls basketball matchups
Chicago Sun-Times 2023 All-Area high school football team
Emerging big man Anton Strelnikov leads Lake Zurich past Waukegan
The Latest
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw offloads 1,200 Christmas trees for families in need during the annual “Christmas Tree Ship” event on Saturday morning at Navy Pier.
Chicago
Chicago’s annual Christmas tree ship inspires ‘warm’ feelings on a cold day
For the 24th year, volunteers gleefully gathered to offload 1,200 Christmas trees, promised to families in need, from the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw.
By Erica Thompson
 
Rookie defenseman Wyatt Kaiser was sent to Rockford on Saturday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks send Wyatt Kaiser to AHL as part of big defensive shakeup
Isaak Phillips also went down to Rockford with Kaiser, while Louis Crevier was called up to the NHL for the first time. Jarred Tinordi’s activation off injured reserve sparked the shuffle Saturday.
By Ben Pope
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (left) and County Treasurer Maria Pappas show off a jacket Pappas gave Preckwinkle on Thursday.
Columnists
A more tony Preckwinkle? Pappas adds a little wow to wardrobe of County Board president for the holidays
Toni Preckwinkle is known for her restrained yet clearly commanding presence, sporting a rather sensible, no flair look. Guess what Maria Pappas gave her for Christmas? “I thought Toni could use some Pappas style,” the treasurer told Sneed.
By Michael Sneed
 
AP23333032949231.jpg
Bulls
Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo cast shadow over Bulls that comes down to ‘culture’
As the Bulls remain uncompetitive and, in some minds, irrelevant, the Bucks are favored by a number of analysts to return to the NBA Finals in what would be their eighth straight postseason.
By Annie Costabile
 
Crime scene tape. File photo
Chicago
9-year-old boy in critical condition after fall from third-floor window in Rogers Park
He fell around 2 a.m. from an apartment building in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 