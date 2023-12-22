The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 22, 2023
Police Reform News Metro/State

Police oversight agency recommends firing four Chicago cops tied to corrupt former sergeant

The officers worked with ex-Sgt. Ronald Watts, who is tied to at least 230 exonerations.

By  Chip Mitchell | WBEZ
   
SHARE Police oversight agency recommends firing four Chicago cops tied to corrupt former sergeant
Profile shot of Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts wearing a suit while walking through the Dirksen Federal Building in 2013.

Former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts leaves the Dirksen Federal Building after receiving a 22 month sentence.

Sun-Times file photo

Over the objections of a former Chicago top cop, the city’s police board could decide on a long-hidden recommendation to fire four veteran officers accused of misconduct more than 17 years ago in a unit led by corrupt former Sgt. Ronald Watts.

A decision announced at a police board meeting Thursday night revealed that the Civilian Office of Police Accountability proposed the terminations nearly a year ago after finding that the four cops knowingly went along with several bogus drug arrests in a 2006 “reverse sting.”

But the city’s interim police superintendent disagreed this past spring, leading to an impasse that had to be resolved by the board.

Paula Wolff, a board member chosen randomly for that task, ruled that the city should move forward with the discipline case.

“A full evidentiary hearing before the police board is necessary to determine whether the four officers violated any of the Chicago Police Department’s rules of conduct and, if so, the appropriate disciplinary action,” Wolff said.

A COPA investigation, according to Wolff’s nine-page decision, found that all four officers failed to flag a batch of allegedly “unjustified” arrests on April 24, 2006 at Ida B. Wells, a former South Side public housing complex where the Watts unit operated.

The probe also found that two of them made multiple false written reports about heroin sales.

COPA chief administrator Andrea Kersten recommended the discharges on Dec. 30, 2022. But interim CPD leader Eric Carter, in a March 28 response, said Kersten’s agency had not proven the allegations by a “preponderance of the evidence.”

Carter served as top cop during former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s final two months in office.

Wolff’s written decision said the COPA evidence included interviews with seven people present during the incidents and written police reports that had been “pre-typed with identical quotes” later attributed to three of the arrestees.

But Carter, Wolff wrote, argued that COPA had not “provided ‘conclusive evidence’ that the four officers were physically present in the precise location of the unlawful arrests.”

Until recently, a decision like Wolff’s would have been the final word on whether the police board holds an evidentiary hearing.

But an arbitrator’s ruling in October would end the board’s exclusive authority over terminations and long suspensions and allow the union for most cops to contest them in private arbitration. Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration appears headed for a court fight against the union over it.

Arrest but don’t testify

Sgt. Ronald Watts led a tactical unit that was under investigation for more than a decade for allegedly taxing drug dealers and framing people at the Wells complex.

After hundreds of allegedly false arrests, Watts and Kallatt Mohammed, another member of the unit, were caught stealing what they thought was drug money from an FBI informant. Arrested in 2012, they eventually pleaded guilty and were sent to federal prison. No other member of the unit has faced criminal charges related to work under Watts.

No others faced serious discipline either until last year, when Sgt. Alvin Jones retired on the day the city released a COPA report that recommended his firing and that sustained allegations he engaged in extortion with the unit.

CPD has not stripped police powers from any of the four officers now facing discipline before the police board, according to a department spokesperson.

But Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office, in 2017, added the four and several other former Watts underlings to a list of cops that prosecutors are forbidden to call as witnesses due to questionable credibility.

Die waiting

Wolff’s report said COPA’s investigation stemmed from the case of Lionel White Sr., arrested by Watts’ unit members at the same Wells building — and on the same day — as the “reverse sting.” White was convicted of a drug felony and sentenced to five years in prison. He served more than two years before his 2008 release on parole.

White’s conviction was vacated in 2016. He sued in federal court the next year.

“After he filed the lawsuit against the city and the officers, Lionel sat for an interview with city investigators in November 2018,” said Joel Flaxman, an attorney for White and dozens of other Watts exonerees. “COPA then took four years to complete its report. That is far, far too long.”

Carter’s opposition to the discharge recommendations added nearly another year. Now it’s up to the city’s Law Department to draft charges against the four officers. The Law Department has no deadline, and the COPA report is supposed to remain hidden until the charges are served on the cops. Many serious police discipline cases languish for months at this stage.

“The city hides its findings from both the public and even the very litigants, like Mr. White and his counsel,” said Joshua Tepfer, another attorney for exonerees. “Fighting these officers’ termination continues the longstanding practice of covering up for egregious police misconduct against Chicago citizens of color.”

Since 2016, Cook County judges have vacated at least 230 Watts-tied felony convictions, according to a WBEZ tally based on court records and proceedings. Nearly all of the 187 exonerees in those cases have sued for damages in federal court.

Johnson’s administration is negotiating a possible deal with those exonerees. If recent city settlement patterns hold, the deal could total more than $80 million, a WBEZ analysis this month showed.

But White will never see what happens with the discipline cases or the lawsuits. He died this past February.

Next Up In News
Picture Chicago: 12 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Illinois’ license plate ‘Naughty List’ highlights 2023’s most obscene, rejected requests
Federal court revives child sexual exploitation lawsuit against Nirvana over ‘Nevermind’ naked baby album cover
This comic tells how a Chicago med school is using improv, virtual reality and, yes, comics to help doctors and patients communicate
Amid PPP fraud investigation, 9 top employees have left chief Cook County judge’s office
Schaumburg shooting suspect being treated at hospital flees
The Latest
A ComEd utility worker works in front of caution tape.
Columnists
The fight over public utility rate hikes in Illinois is far from over
Organized labor and the business community are demanding far more robust infrastructure spending, while the governor’s people point to very real cost considerations for consumers.
By Rich Miller
 
Flanked by family members and attorneys, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion, Thursday, Dec. 21.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 12 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
A 5-year-old boy died after living in a crowded migrant shelter in Pilsen, the Blackhawks unveiled Rocky’s Bar at the United Center, and former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) was found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Katie Cox, a pregnant Texas resident, holds her right hand on her belly.
Columnists
Texas abortion case defies logic, and compassion
Kate Cox had to flee the state to secure a legal abortion that could possibly save her life. These situations will continue as long as it’s politicians, “activists” and judges making the calls instead of women and their doctors.
By Gene Lyons
 
Traffic on Lake Shore Drive on Friday, June 25, 2021 — the day the Chicago City Council voted to rename the roadway Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive, in honor of the Black man who was the area’s first non-indigenous settler.
News
Illinois’ license plate ‘Naughty List’ highlights 2023’s most obscene, rejected requests
The “Naughty List” included plate requests for EATBUTT, WOOPASS, POOPSY, and IOWASUX.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Nirvana members Krist Novoselic, left, Dave Grohl and Kurt Cobain after receiving the award for best alternative video for “In Bloom” at the 10th annual MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 2, 1993.
Music
Federal court revives child sexual exploitation lawsuit against Nirvana over ‘Nevermind’ naked baby album cover
Spencer Elden alleges that he has suffered ‘permanent harm’ in appearing naked as a 4-month-old on the cover of the 1991 album ‘Nevermind.’
By Associated Press
 