The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 22, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Friday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Hersey’s Jackson Hupp (33) goes to the basket against Lake Zurich’s Kain Kretschmar (3).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Friday, December 22, 2023

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Maine West at Niles West, 7:00

DU KANE

Geneva at Wheaton North, 7:00

Glenbard North at St. Charles North, 7:00

St. Charles East at Batavia, 7:00

Wheaton-Warr. South at Lake Park, 7:30

FOX VALLEY

Hampshire at Burlington Central, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN - EAST

Buffalo Grove at Rolling Meadows, 6:00

Prospect at Elk Grove, 6:00

Wheeling at Hersey, 6:00

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Barrington at Schaumburg, 6:00

Fremd at Hoffman Estates, 6:00

Palatine at Conant, 6:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

ITW-Speer at UIC Prep, 10:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Perspectives-MSA at Austin, 5:00

TRI-COUNTY

Putnam County at Seneca, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Hinsdale South at Willowbrook, 6:00

NON CONFERENCE

Addison Trail at Elgin, 7:00

Aurora Central at Sandwich, 7:00

Boylan at Antioch, 7:00

Christ the King at Loyola (MI), 7:30

Dundee-Crown at Wauconda, 7:00

Evergreen Park at Marist, 7:00

Flanagan-Cornell at Roanoke-Benson, 7:30

Gage Park at Juarez, 10:00

Glenbrook North at Ridgewood, 7:30

Hansberry at Englewood, 6:30

Highland Park at Mundelein, 7:00

Joliet Catholic at Coal City, 7:00

LaMoille at Galva, 7:00

LaSalle-Peru at Dunlap, 7:00

Midland at Fieldcrest, 7:00

Momence at Donovan, 7:00

Morgan Park at Northland (OH), 7:30

Newark at Parkview Christian, 7:30

Noble Street at Legal Prep, 5:30

Northridge at St. Edward, 7:00

Notre Dame at Loyola, 6:30

Oak Forest at Providence, 6:30

Peotone at Shepard, 5:30

Plainfield East at Lincoln-Way West, 6:00

Plainfield North at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

Rauner at Rowe-Clark, 5:00

Rockford Lutheran at Lisle, 6:45

St. Bede at Serena, 7:00

St. Joseph-Ogden at Beecher, 7:30

Streator at East Peoria, 6:45

Thornridge at Dunbar, 7:00

Timothy Christian at Illiana Christian (IN), 7:30

Vernon Hills at Libertyville, 5:30

Waukegan at Deerfield, 7:00

West Aurora at Brother Rice, 7:00

Yorkville Christian at Marquette, 6:30

LAKES

Deerfied vs. Waukegan, 7:00

NORTH LAWNDALE

Fenger vs. North Lawndale, 1:00

Hamcock vs. Clemente, 2:30

Little Village vs. Steinmetz, 4:00

Noble Street vs. Legal Prep, 5:30

DRW Prep at Collins, 6:30

HEYWORTH

Olympia vs. Cornerstone Christian, 4:00

Horizon-Southwest vs. Peoria Quest, 5:30

St. Thomas More vs. Heyworth, 7:00

LOUISVILLE FAIRDALE (KY)

De La Salle vs. Harlan County (KY), 9:00E

MARSHALL COUNTY (KY)

Butler vs. Huntingdon (PA), 12:00E

