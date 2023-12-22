Friday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Friday, December 22, 2023
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH
Maine West at Niles West, 7:00
DU KANE
Geneva at Wheaton North, 7:00
Glenbard North at St. Charles North, 7:00
St. Charles East at Batavia, 7:00
Wheaton-Warr. South at Lake Park, 7:30
FOX VALLEY
Hampshire at Burlington Central, 7:30
MID-SUBURBAN - EAST
Buffalo Grove at Rolling Meadows, 6:00
Prospect at Elk Grove, 6:00
Wheeling at Hersey, 6:00
MID-SUBURBAN - WEST
Barrington at Schaumburg, 6:00
Fremd at Hoffman Estates, 6:00
Palatine at Conant, 6:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
ITW-Speer at UIC Prep, 10:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Perspectives-MSA at Austin, 5:00
TRI-COUNTY
Putnam County at Seneca, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Hinsdale South at Willowbrook, 6:00
NON CONFERENCE
Addison Trail at Elgin, 7:00
Aurora Central at Sandwich, 7:00
Boylan at Antioch, 7:00
Christ the King at Loyola (MI), 7:30
Dundee-Crown at Wauconda, 7:00
Evergreen Park at Marist, 7:00
Flanagan-Cornell at Roanoke-Benson, 7:30
Gage Park at Juarez, 10:00
Glenbrook North at Ridgewood, 7:30
Hansberry at Englewood, 6:30
Highland Park at Mundelein, 7:00
Joliet Catholic at Coal City, 7:00
LaMoille at Galva, 7:00
LaSalle-Peru at Dunlap, 7:00
Midland at Fieldcrest, 7:00
Momence at Donovan, 7:00
Morgan Park at Northland (OH), 7:30
Newark at Parkview Christian, 7:30
Noble Street at Legal Prep, 5:30
Northridge at St. Edward, 7:00
Notre Dame at Loyola, 6:30
Oak Forest at Providence, 6:30
Peotone at Shepard, 5:30
Plainfield East at Lincoln-Way West, 6:00
Plainfield North at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00
Rauner at Rowe-Clark, 5:00
Rockford Lutheran at Lisle, 6:45
St. Bede at Serena, 7:00
St. Joseph-Ogden at Beecher, 7:30
Streator at East Peoria, 6:45
Thornridge at Dunbar, 7:00
Timothy Christian at Illiana Christian (IN), 7:30
Vernon Hills at Libertyville, 5:30
Waukegan at Deerfield, 7:00
West Aurora at Brother Rice, 7:00
Yorkville Christian at Marquette, 6:30
LAKES
Deerfied vs. Waukegan, 7:00
NORTH LAWNDALE
Fenger vs. North Lawndale, 1:00
Hamcock vs. Clemente, 2:30
Little Village vs. Steinmetz, 4:00
Noble Street vs. Legal Prep, 5:30
DRW Prep at Collins, 6:30
HEYWORTH
Olympia vs. Cornerstone Christian, 4:00
Horizon-Southwest vs. Peoria Quest, 5:30
St. Thomas More vs. Heyworth, 7:00
LOUISVILLE FAIRDALE (KY)
De La Salle vs. Harlan County (KY), 9:00E
MARSHALL COUNTY (KY)
Butler vs. Huntingdon (PA), 12:00E