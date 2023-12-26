The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the holiday tournament results.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
West Aurora’s Terrence Smith (5) blocks a shot by Brother Rice’s Caden Workman (21).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT

at IC Catholic

Willowbrook vs. Leo, 4:30

IC Catholic vs. South Shore, 6:00

at Westmont

Christ the King vs. Montini, 4:30

Westmont vs. Alcott, 6:00

JACOBS

Marian Central vs. South Elgin, 1:30

Hoffman Estates vs. Bartlett, 12:00

Prairie Ridge vs. Johnsburg, 10:30

Larkin vs. Elk Grove, 9:00a

Waubonsie Valley vs. Grant, 7:30

Cary-Grove vs. Grayslake Central, 6:00

Lake Zurich vs. Jacobs, 4:30

Crystal Lake South vs. Barrington, 3:00

MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)

Hall vs. Coal City, 9:00a

Lexington vs. Wilmington, 10:30

Earlville vs. St. Bede, 12:00

Woodland vs. Indian Creek, 1:30

Serena vs. Putnam County, 3:30

Somonauk vs. Dwight, 5:00

Marquette vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:30

Flanagan-Cornell vs. Reed-Custer, 8:0

RICH

Thornwood vs. Thornton Fr. South, 9:00a

Eisenhower vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 10:30

Westinghouse vs. Hillcrest, 12:00

Bremen vs. Rich, 1:30

Tinley Park vs. Crete-Monee, 3:30

Hyde Park vs. Thornridge, 5:00

Noll (IN) vs. Evergreen Park, 6:30

Crane vs. Thornton, 8:00

YORK

St. Laurence vs. Andrew, 8:30a

Glenbard West vs. Rolling Meadows, 10:00

Highland Park vs. Downers Grove North, 11:30

Stagg vs. Wheaton North, 1:00

Naperville North vs. Fenwick, 3:00

Hansberry vs. Metamora, 4:30

Glenbard East vs. Glenbrook South, 6:00

Downers Grove South vs. Batavia, 7:30

Lake Forest vs. Palatine, 9:00

Minooka vs. Riverside-Brookfield, 10:30

Lyons vs. St. Patrick, 12:00

Yorkville vs. St. Ignatius, 1:30

Nazareth vs. Bolingbrook, 3:30

Lemont vs. St. Francis, 5:00

Conant vs. Glenbard North, 6:30

Hinsdale South vs. York, 8:00

