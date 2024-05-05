The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 5, 2024
Crime Chicago Gage Park

Person shot to death in Gage Park

Someone likely shot him through the front windshield of his vehicle as he was driving in Gage Park, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Person shot to death in Gage Park
Crime scene tape rests in an alley in the West Loop restaurant district where a 23-year-old man was shot and killed over the Labor Day weekend on September 8, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois.

A male was shot to death on May 5, 2024, in Gage Park.

Getty

A person was found shot to death early Sunday morning in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

The male victim, whose age was not yet known, was found about 3:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 59th Street, Chicago police said. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigations indicate he was driving a vehicle when someone shot through the front windshield, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Ofrecen servicios automovilísticos antirobo a conductores de Hyundai y Kia sin costo
2 shot, 1 fatally, on Lower West Side
Nearly 70 arrested as police clear pro-Palestinian encampment at Art Institute of Chicago
Employee of Humboldt Park business wounded in shootout during attempted robbery
Man found shot to death on West Side
Man shot and killed in East Garfield Park
The Latest
People shop for groceries at the Save a Lot grocery store at 832 W. 63rd St. in Englewood in May 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Familias con niños podrían calificar para beneficios de SNAP durante el verano
Low-income families with school-age children may be eligible for $120 in benefits per child thanks to a new federally funded program.
By Mariah Rush
 
IMG_6870.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Ofrecen servicios automovilísticos antirobo a conductores de Hyundai y Kia sin costo
Para aquellos que no pueden asistir a la clínica de este fin de semana, hay actualizaciones antirrobo disponibles en los concesionarios de Kia y Hyundai de todo el país.
By Mohammad Samra
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should I go online to find a man worth marrying?
Divorced woman in her 40s also is waiting for good guys to become available after their marriages break up.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Ismael Perez as a baby.
Someone in Chicago
Someone in Chicago struggled with hair loss
If you’re losing your hair, here are useful lessons and realizations from an experienced and confident bald person.
By Ismael Pérez
 
NULAX2.jpg
College Sports
Rain? So what. Reign? That's what Northwestern's women's lacrosse team is all about
The weather made the Big Ten championship game anticlimactic, but goal-scoring machine Izzy Scane and the Wildcats won it anyway. That’s just what they do — and an NCAA title defense comes next.
By Steve Greenberg
 