Person shot to death in Gage Park

A person was found shot to death early Sunday morning in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.
The male victim, whose age was not yet known, was found about 3:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 59th Street, Chicago police said. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Preliminary investigations indicate he was driving a vehicle when someone shot through the front windshield, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
