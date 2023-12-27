The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

The Big Dipper is buzzing again and Rich, led by exciting soph Jamson Coulter, is a threat to win the title

The Big Dipper had some rough years in its forties, but the South Suburbs’ premier high school basketball event is sparkling on its 50th birthday.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE The Big Dipper is buzzing again and Rich, led by exciting soph Jamson Coulter, is a threat to win the title
Rich’s Jamson Coulter (3) drives to the basket against Hillcrest.

Rich’s Jamson Coulter (3) drives to the basket against Hillcrest.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

The Big Dipper had some rough years in its forties, but the South Suburbs’ premier high school basketball event is sparkling on its 50th birthday. 

The holiday tournament is rejuvenated and the fans are turning out in droves. Wednesday’s quarterfinals at Rich in Richton Park featured the area’s top-ranked team (Thornton), the state’s top senior (Illinois recruit Morez Johnson), and a host team that is at the beginning of what could be a special run over the next few years. 

Lou Adams took over as the Raptors’ coach right before last season and his imprint is now showing. Rich blitzed Hillcrest 81-52 in the second quarterfinal and will face Homewood-Flossmoor in the semis on Thursday. 

Highly-regarded sophomore Jamson Coulter is the home team’s star attraction. He scored 24 against Hillcrest and spearheaded a win against Simeon earlier this month. He already has an offer from West Virginia. 

“I’m staying humble,” Coulter said. “A lot of people wish they could be in my position right now but they don’t see what I do when the lights aren’t on. I’m working on getting better. God gave me the talent and I have to have the dedication and work ethic to keep improving so I deserve the spotlight.”

Coulter is too young to remember the Big Dipper’s heyday or even the recent struggles at Rich. But senior Samar Bures isn’t taking anything for granted this week. 

“It’s been amazing,” Bures said. “We didn’t use to play in front of crowds like this.”

Bures said he was surprised that Adams, who won three state titles at Orr, wanted the job at Rich. 

“I was very surprised and excited,” Bures said. “We needed somebody that could fire us up and get us to the net level. He’s a great coach and we are blessed to have him.”

Rich’s only loss this season to an Illinois team was a 68-62 defeat in overtime against Thornton, the tournament favorites. 

“We have brought the Dipper back,” Adams said. “It tailed off a bit but this is a great atmosphere now. The college kids are back home from school and it’s a family event.” 

Bures had 14 points and eight assists for Rich (9-3) and is running a fast-paced, dangerous offense. Sophomore Jayden Williams scored 14 points, shooting 4 of 6 from three-point range. 

Hillcrest’s return to the Big Dipper was a key step in the tournament’s resurgence. The Hawks played at the Proviso West Holiday Tournament for many years. They switched to the Big Dipper last season and won the tournament championship. 

It’s a rebuilding year for Hillcrest this season. Hawks coach Don Houston says this is the youngest team he’s ever had. They are now 4-8, but did upset Westinghouse in the first round.

“I’m proud of them,” Houston said. “They play hard. Everybody better take advantage of us this year because we will be much better next year. Even by the end of this season.”

Homewood-Flossmoor beat Thornwood 71-63 in the first quarterfinal. Junior Bryce Heard scored 25 and senior Carson Brownfield added 18 points, five rebounds and five assists. 

“That’s going to be a huge game against H-F,” Bures said. “Everyone will be here. We needed to get to that round. We want to make history here.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Batavia’s suffocating defense overwhelms Sycamore in first round of Morton Christmas Tournament
Neuqua Valley beats Antioch, eyes a spot in the Wheeling Hardwood Classic title game
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
Previewing the holiday tournaments: Proviso West, Big Dipper, Hinsdale Central, State Farm, Wheeling and more
The Latest
Bettiann Gardner
Obituaries
Bettiann Gardner, matriarch of family-owned hair care company and the first female co-owner of the Chicago Bulls, dies at 93
‘In many ways, the culture of the company was largely a reflection of her values and principles of excellence,’ her daughter said.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Chicago Bears v Washington Redskins
Bears
Bears legend Devin Hester among 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists
For the third time in as many years, Devin Hester’s name will be among the 15 finalists debated for Pro Football Hall of Fame inclusion.
By Patrick Finley
 
Sen. Herb Kohl in 2001 with Sen. Joseph Lieberman of Connecticut. Kohl was a moderate who didn’t seek credit for his work: “When I go to work everyday, I check my ego at the door.”
Obituaries
Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and owner of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, dies at 88
Herb Kohl was a four-term Democratic U.S. senator whose family founded the Kohl’s retail chain. On Capitol Hill he was low-key, focused on home state issues like dairy.
By Associated Press
 
Ariana Grande arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2020.
Music
Ariana Grande promises new album in 2024
It will be the Grammy winner’s first album since 2020.
By Associated Press
 
A woman walks her dog by Big Monster Toys’ iconic large door at its office in West Loop, 21 South Racine Ave., on Tuesday.
Business
Chicago’s Big Monster Toys lays off staff, shuts future operations
The toy design studio on the Near West Side, known for its whimsical workspace, is closed to new business, said partner Sam Unsicker.
By David Roeder
 