The Big Dipper is buzzing again and Rich, led by exciting soph Jamson Coulter, is a threat to win the title

The Big Dipper had some rough years in its forties, but the South Suburbs’ premier high school basketball event is sparkling on its 50th birthday.

The holiday tournament is rejuvenated and the fans are turning out in droves. Wednesday’s quarterfinals at Rich in Richton Park featured the area’s top-ranked team (Thornton), the state’s top senior (Illinois recruit Morez Johnson), and a host team that is at the beginning of what could be a special run over the next few years.

Lou Adams took over as the Raptors’ coach right before last season and his imprint is now showing. Rich blitzed Hillcrest 81-52 in the second quarterfinal and will face Homewood-Flossmoor in the semis on Thursday.

Highly-regarded sophomore Jamson Coulter is the home team’s star attraction. He scored 24 against Hillcrest and spearheaded a win against Simeon earlier this month. He already has an offer from West Virginia.

“I’m staying humble,” Coulter said. “A lot of people wish they could be in my position right now but they don’t see what I do when the lights aren’t on. I’m working on getting better. God gave me the talent and I have to have the dedication and work ethic to keep improving so I deserve the spotlight.”

Coulter is too young to remember the Big Dipper’s heyday or even the recent struggles at Rich. But senior Samar Bures isn’t taking anything for granted this week.

“It’s been amazing,” Bures said. “We didn’t use to play in front of crowds like this.”

Bures said he was surprised that Adams, who won three state titles at Orr, wanted the job at Rich.

“I was very surprised and excited,” Bures said. “We needed somebody that could fire us up and get us to the net level. He’s a great coach and we are blessed to have him.”

Rich’s only loss this season to an Illinois team was a 68-62 defeat in overtime against Thornton, the tournament favorites.

“We have brought the Dipper back,” Adams said. “It tailed off a bit but this is a great atmosphere now. The college kids are back home from school and it’s a family event.”

Bures had 14 points and eight assists for Rich (9-3) and is running a fast-paced, dangerous offense. Sophomore Jayden Williams scored 14 points, shooting 4 of 6 from three-point range.

Hillcrest’s return to the Big Dipper was a key step in the tournament’s resurgence. The Hawks played at the Proviso West Holiday Tournament for many years. They switched to the Big Dipper last season and won the tournament championship.

It’s a rebuilding year for Hillcrest this season. Hawks coach Don Houston says this is the youngest team he’s ever had. They are now 4-8, but did upset Westinghouse in the first round.

“I’m proud of them,” Houston said. “They play hard. Everybody better take advantage of us this year because we will be much better next year. Even by the end of this season.”

Homewood-Flossmoor beat Thornwood 71-63 in the first quarterfinal. Junior Bryce Heard scored 25 and senior Carson Brownfield added 18 points, five rebounds and five assists.

“That’s going to be a huge game against H-F,” Bures said. “Everyone will be here. We needed to get to that round. We want to make history here.”