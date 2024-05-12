Chicago police release photos of 6 female suspects in CTA Red Line robberies

Chicago police have released photos of six female suspects wanted in connection with a series of CTA Red Line robberies last week.

In the robberies, which occurred May 6 to 10, the suspects allegedly approached female passengers on CTA property,

engaged in a physical altercation with the passengers and robbed them of their belongings, authorities said.

The suspects are all females between the ages of 16 and 22, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Mass Transit at (312) 745-4447.