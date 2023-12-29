The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 29, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Curie survives a high-flying challenge from West Aurora

Curie found itself in a new situation at halftime of its quarterfinal game against West Aurora on Friday at the 92nd Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Curie survives a high-flying challenge from West Aurora
Curie’s Will Gonzalez (1) drives toward the basket against West Aurora.

Curie’s Will Gonzalez (1) drives toward the basket against West Aurora.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

PONTIAC, Ill.—Curie found itself in a new situation at halftime of its quarterfinal game against West Aurora on Friday at the 92nd Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

The Blackhawks had matched the Condors athletically and were swatting away fastbreak layups and other takes to the rim.

“We allowed West Aurora to be athletes early,” Curie coach Mike Oliver said. “And that’s one of the most athletic teams we’ve faced all year.”

Terrence Smith, a highly-regarded football and basketball prospect, and Kewon Marshall both played above the rim for the Blackhawks and guards CJ Savage and Jordan Brooks were more than able to keep pace with Curie’s back court.

West Aurora led by two at halftime and by six early in the third quarter. But once again, the Condors rose to the challenge.

Senior Will Gonzalez drained three key three-pointers in the second half and Curie’s defense clamped down as the Condors earned a 57-48 win against West Aurora.

“We haven’t seen many teams that are like us and want to run,” Gonzalez said. “They jumped really high. We just had to play through it and be mentally strong.”

Gonzalez led the Condors (12-1) with 20 points and UIC recruit Carlos Harris added 16 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Brooks scored 16 for West Aurora (10-4) and Smith added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Curie held the Blackhawks to just one field goal for a five-minute stretch of the fourth quarter.

Curie will face the Joliet West vs. New Trier winner in the semifinalsl tomorrow. Either Simeon or Curie has won the last 12 Pontiac titles. The Wolverines were eliminated earlier on Friday.

“We definitely want to win the championship for the Public League,” Oliver said. “It’s always good to come down here and get away from some of the nonsense in Chicago. This is like a second home to us, just like it is for Simeon.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Seven-foot sophomore Colin Stack helps lead Benet into Pontiac Holiday Tournament semifinals
Friday’s high school basketball scores
Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook
Simeon’s Pontiac magic returns in a first-round thriller against Plainfield North
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
The Big Dipper is buzzing again and Rich, led by exciting soph Jamson Coulter, is a threat to win the title
The Latest
The George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Crime
Former head of wrongful conviction unit leaves Cook County state’s attorney’s office month after demotion
Nancy Adduci was a rising star in the prosecutor’s office but has faced allegations she hid evidence from the investigation of the 2011 murder of Chicago Police officer Clifton Lewis.
By Andy Grimm
 
Deputy Chief Jon Hein speaks to reporters about the community safety plan for downtown Chicago during New Years Eve celebrations, during a press conference at District 1 police station, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Crime
Chicago police boost street patrols for New Year’s Eve
Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jon Hein didn’t specify how many more officers will be deployed around the city, but said there will be “enough” to handle the many planned events, including the fireworks, Bears game and concerts.
By Kade Heather
 
San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs
Sports Saturday
Justin Fields? Zach LaVine? Cody Bellinger? We’ve got the answers to all your 2024 questions
It’s that time again for a Year in Preview column. If having 2024 vision is wrong, we don’t want to be right.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Michelle Vu and Taylor Cox are getting married on New Year’s Eve 2023.
News
It’s a nice day for a winter wedding: Couples say ‘I do’ to unique date of 12-31-23
Some couples are ringing in the New Year in a special way: their wedding. And it’s not just New Year’s festivities that these couples are excited about, but the unique number pattern Dec. 31 creates—12.31.23, being 1-2-3-1-2-3.
By Phyllis Cha and Dorothy Hernandez
 
Muslim community leaders from several swing states pledge to withdraw support for U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at a conference in Dearborn, Mich., citing his refusal to call for a cease-fire in Gaza.
Israel-Hamas War
Muslim community leaders will meet in Chicago to push campaign against Biden as deaths mount in Israel-Hamas war
Chicago’s #AbandonBiden event is scheduled to coincide with the annual Muslim American Society and Islamic Circle of North America convention, expected to draw more than 30,000 to McCormick Place over the weekend.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 