The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 29, 2023
College Sports News Sports

Joey Meyer, former DePaul basketball coach, dies at 74

Meyer was head coach of the Blue Demons from 1984 to 1997 and spent 30 years at the school in all.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Joey Meyer, former DePaul basketball coach, dies at 74
merlin_38482714.jpg

Joey Meyer coached DePaul from 1984 to 1997.

Arthur P. Wheelan,

Former DePaul men’s basketball coach Joey Meyer died Friday at the age of 74. He was surrounded by his family, according to the school.

No name could ever say “DePaul basketball” more than Meyer. Joey was head coach of the Blue Demons from 1984 to 1997, leading them to seven NCAA Tournaments and 231 wins. Only his father, Ray, won more games at the school.

Meyer played for his father at DePaul, ending his career as the school’s fourth-leading scorer, before working on his staff as an assistant coach for 11 seasons. Meyer even starred in his high school career at DePaul Academy, winning both the Catholic League championship and the city championship in 1967.

The 1986-87 Blue Demons, Meyer’s best team, went 28-3 and reached the Sweet 16. Meyer won at least one national coach of the year award that season.

In the 1991-92 campaign, which ended in Meyer’s final trip to the Big Dance, the Blue Demons beat Final Four-bound Cincinnati twice in Great Midwest Conference play and finished in first place in the league. Then-Bearcats coach Bob Huggins told former Sun-Times reporter Toni Ginnetti, who covered DePaul at the time, that Meyer was an even better coach than his legendary father.

In fact, Huggins wasn’t the only big-time coach who told Ginnetti that. Former Kansas coach Roy Williams did, too. Both men contended that the younger Meyer never got the respect he deserved.

“How do you follow a legend?” Ginnetti said. “And especially when the legend is your father?”

Bulls radio broadcaster Chuck Swirsky called DePaul games on WGN throughout Meyer’s run as coach. Swirsky also hosted Meyer’s coach’s show. They were close friends and remained so, a relationship that spanned 40 years.

“He was a wonderful person,” Swirsky said. “He was a man of integrity and character who never looked for the spotlight.”

DePaul basketball was a big deal in the city when Meyer took the reins from his dad, who had coached the team for 42 seasons, winning 724 games. The Blue Demons were giants over most of Ray’s final decade donning the whistle. If they slipped at all under Joey, he heard about it. And for much of his final five seasons — a stretch without an NCAA Tournament berth — he took a lot of heat. He was fired when the season ended in 1997, the end of an era.

In later years, Meyer was a head coach in the NBA Developmental League and a regional scout for the Clippers. He also spent several years as a radio analyst for Northwestern games.

Next Up In College Sports
Justin Fields? Zach LaVine? Cody Bellinger? We’ve got the answers to all your 2024 questions
Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. charged with rape in Kansas
No. 15 Notre Dame, No. 21 Oregon State filling holes for Sun Bowl as players sit out
Big Ten hoops re-rankings: Here’s the real 1-14 as conference play is about to begin in earnest
Another Illini basketball team is on the brink of the top 10, but how does this one stack up?
Northwestern completes 8-5 season with victory vs. Utah in Las Vegas Bowl
The Latest
Barack Obama speaks during the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum at McCormick Place on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Chicago.
Music
Barack Obama’s favorite songs of 2023 include Beyoncé, Shakira, Zach Bryan: See the list
Former President Barack Obama released his favorite music of 2023 on his social media accounts on Friday.
By KiMi Robinson — USA Today Network
 
Chris Flexen of the Rockies pitches against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 23, 2023. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox sign free agent pitcher Chris Flexen
Flexen (one year, $1.75 million) is latest in series of low-cost White Sox signings
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Curie’s Will Gonzalez (1) drives toward the basket against West Aurora.
High School Basketball
Curie survives a high-flying challenge from West Aurora
Curie found itself in a new situation at halftime of its quarterfinal game against West Aurora on Friday at the 92nd Pontiac Holiday Tournament.
By Michael O’Brien
 
The George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Chicago
Former head of wrongful conviction unit leaves Cook County state’s attorney’s office month after demotion
Nancy Adduci was a rising star in the prosecutor’s office but has faced allegations she hid evidence from the investigation of the 2011 murder of Chicago Police Department officer Clifton Lewis.
By Andy Grimm
 
Deputy Chief Jon Hein speaks to reporters about the community safety plan for downtown Chicago during New Years Eve celebrations, during a press conference at District 1 police station, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Crime
Chicago police boost street patrols for New Year’s Eve
Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jon Hein didn’t specify how many more officers will be deployed around the city, but said there will be “enough” to handle the many planned events, including the fireworks, Bears game and concerts.
By Kade Heather
 