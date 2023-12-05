The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Kenwood’s Jaden Smith, left, and Thornton’s Layshawn Scott, right dive for a loose ball.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER

Brother Rice at IC Catholic, 7:30

De La Salle at St. Francis, 7:00

DePaul at Aurora Central, 7:00

Fenwick at Marmion, 7:00

Leo at St. Laurence, 7:00

Loyola at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00

Mount Carmel at Providence, 7:00

St. Ignatius at St. Francis de Sales, 7:00

St. Rita at Montini, 7:00

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN

Christ the King at Timothy Christian, 7:30

Marian Central at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

McNamara at Hope Academy, 7:30

St. Edward at Chicago Christian, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Rochelle Zell at Walther Christian, 7:30

DU KANE

Geneva at Lake Park, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Benet at Joliet Catholic, 7:00

Marian Catholic at St. Patrick, 7:00

Notre Dame at Carmel, 7:00

St. Viator at Marist, 7:00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Coal City at Peotone, 6:45

Lisle at Herscher, 7:00

Reed-Custer at Streator, 6:45

Wilmington at Manteno, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Elgin Academy at University High, 6:30

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Rochelle at Sycamore, 7:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Richmond-Burton at Johnsburg, 7:00

Sandwich at Plano, 7:00

Woodstock at Harvard, 7:00

Woodstock North at Marengo, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Horizon-McKinley at Lycee Francais, 6:30

LITTLE TEN

DePue at Serena, 6:45

Earlville at Newark, 6:45

IMSA at Indian Creek, 6:45

LaMoille at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45

Leland at Hiawatha, 7:00

METRO PREP

Universal at Lombard CPSA, 5:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Butler at Comer, 7:00

Johnson at Rowe-Clark, 5:30

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Mooseheart at Harvest Christian, 7:00

Westminster Christian at Schaumburg Christian, 7:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE - RED SOUTH CENTRAL

Brooks at Curie, 5:00

Dyett at Perspectives-Lead, 6:30

Englewood at Hyde Park, 6:30

Lindblom at Kenwood, 4:30

Phillips at Simeon, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE CENTRAL

Catalyst-Maria at Dunbar, 4:30

Hancock at Bogan, 5:00

Kennedy at Richards (Chgo), 5:00

King at Urban Prep-Englewood, 4:30

Longwood at Hubbard, 4:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE SOUTH

Agricultural Science at Corliss, 5:00

Carver at Fenger, 4:30

Harlan at Morgan Park, 5:00

South Shore at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00

Vocational at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 4:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE CENTRAL

ACERO-Soto at ACERO-Garcia, 4:30

Back of the Yards at Horizon-Southwest, 4:30

Instituto Health at Gage Park, 4:30

Solorio at DuSable, 4:30

Tilden at Kelly, 5:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE SOUTH

Air Force at Hirsch, 7:00

Bowen at ACE Amandla, 5:00

Excel-South Shore at Washington, 7:00

Goode at Chicago Military, 5:00

Julian at EPIC, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Donovan at Momence, 7:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Clifton Central, 7:00

Grant Park at Tri-Point, 7:00

Illinois Lutheran at Beecher, 7:00

St. Anne at Grace Christian, 6:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Bremen at Oak Lawn, 6:30

Eisenhower at Hillcrest, 6:00

Oak Forest at Evergreen Park, 6:00

Richards at Lemont, 6:30

Thornton Fr. North at Reavis, 6:00

Thornton Fr. South at Argo, 6:30

Tinley Park at Shepard, 6:00

SOUTHLAND

Kankakee at Thornridge, 6:00

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Joliet West at Romeoville, 6:30

Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, 6:30

Plainfield South at Plainfield East, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST

Oswego East at West Aurora, 6:30

Plainfield North at Minooka, 6:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at Fenton, 7:00

Elgin at East Aurora, 6:30

Glenbard East at Streamwood, 7:00

Glenbard South at West Chicago, 7:00

Larkin at South Elgin, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove North, 7:30

NON CONFERENCE

Antioch at Glenbrook North, 7:00

Buffalo Grove at Conant, 7:00

Bulls Prep at Evanston, 7:00

Chicago Tech at Cristo Rey, 6:30

Cristo Rey-St. Martin at Lake County Baptist, 7:00

Elk Grove at Palatine, 7:00

Francis Parker at Lake Forest Academy, 6:30

Grayslake Central at Vernon Hills, 7:00

Harlem at Waubonsie Valley, 7:00

Hersey at Fremd, 7:00

HmSch Resource Center at Christian Liberty, 7:30

Islamic Foundation at Yorkville Christian, 7:00

Juarez at Downers Grove South, 6:00

Kelvyn Park at Foreman, 5:00

Latin at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

Lincoln-Way Central at Neuqua Valley, 7:00

Lincoln-Way West at Crete-Monee, 6:30

Midland at Flanagan-Cornell, 7:00

Naperville North at Andrew, 6:30

Nazareth at Hinsdale South, 7:00

Niles West at Lakes, 7:00

Parkview Christian at Aurora Christian, 7:30

Princeville at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00

Prospect at Schaumburg, 7:00

Ridgeview at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00

Rolling Meadows at Hoffman Estates, 7:00

Roycemore at North Shore, 6:00

West Carroll at Oregon, 6:45

Wheeling at Barrington, 7:00

Woodland at Lexington, 7:00

York at Lockport, 7:00

