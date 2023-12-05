Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER
Brother Rice at IC Catholic, 7:30
De La Salle at St. Francis, 7:00
DePaul at Aurora Central, 7:00
Fenwick at Marmion, 7:00
Leo at St. Laurence, 7:00
Loyola at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00
Mount Carmel at Providence, 7:00
St. Ignatius at St. Francis de Sales, 7:00
St. Rita at Montini, 7:00
CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN
Christ the King at Timothy Christian, 7:30
Marian Central at Wheaton Academy, 7:30
McNamara at Hope Academy, 7:30
St. Edward at Chicago Christian, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP
Rochelle Zell at Walther Christian, 7:30
DU KANE
Geneva at Lake Park, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Benet at Joliet Catholic, 7:00
Marian Catholic at St. Patrick, 7:00
Notre Dame at Carmel, 7:00
St. Viator at Marist, 7:00
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Coal City at Peotone, 6:45
Lisle at Herscher, 7:00
Reed-Custer at Streator, 6:45
Wilmington at Manteno, 7:00
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Elgin Academy at University High, 6:30
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Rochelle at Sycamore, 7:00
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Richmond-Burton at Johnsburg, 7:00
Sandwich at Plano, 7:00
Woodstock at Harvard, 7:00
Woodstock North at Marengo, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Horizon-McKinley at Lycee Francais, 6:30
LITTLE TEN
DePue at Serena, 6:45
Earlville at Newark, 6:45
IMSA at Indian Creek, 6:45
LaMoille at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45
Leland at Hiawatha, 7:00
METRO PREP
Universal at Lombard CPSA, 5:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Butler at Comer, 7:00
Johnson at Rowe-Clark, 5:30
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Mooseheart at Harvest Christian, 7:00
Westminster Christian at Schaumburg Christian, 7:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE - RED SOUTH CENTRAL
Brooks at Curie, 5:00
Dyett at Perspectives-Lead, 6:30
Englewood at Hyde Park, 6:30
Lindblom at Kenwood, 4:30
Phillips at Simeon, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE CENTRAL
Catalyst-Maria at Dunbar, 4:30
Hancock at Bogan, 5:00
Kennedy at Richards (Chgo), 5:00
King at Urban Prep-Englewood, 4:30
Longwood at Hubbard, 4:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE SOUTH
Agricultural Science at Corliss, 5:00
Carver at Fenger, 4:30
Harlan at Morgan Park, 5:00
South Shore at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00
Vocational at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 4:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE CENTRAL
ACERO-Soto at ACERO-Garcia, 4:30
Back of the Yards at Horizon-Southwest, 4:30
Instituto Health at Gage Park, 4:30
Solorio at DuSable, 4:30
Tilden at Kelly, 5:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE SOUTH
Air Force at Hirsch, 7:00
Bowen at ACE Amandla, 5:00
Excel-South Shore at Washington, 7:00
Goode at Chicago Military, 5:00
Julian at EPIC, 5:00
RIVER VALLEY
Donovan at Momence, 7:00
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Clifton Central, 7:00
Grant Park at Tri-Point, 7:00
Illinois Lutheran at Beecher, 7:00
St. Anne at Grace Christian, 6:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Bremen at Oak Lawn, 6:30
Eisenhower at Hillcrest, 6:00
Oak Forest at Evergreen Park, 6:00
Richards at Lemont, 6:30
Thornton Fr. North at Reavis, 6:00
Thornton Fr. South at Argo, 6:30
Tinley Park at Shepard, 6:00
SOUTHLAND
Kankakee at Thornridge, 6:00
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Joliet West at Romeoville, 6:30
Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, 6:30
Plainfield South at Plainfield East, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST
Oswego East at West Aurora, 6:30
Plainfield North at Minooka, 6:30
UPSTATE EIGHT
Bartlett at Fenton, 7:00
Elgin at East Aurora, 6:30
Glenbard East at Streamwood, 7:00
Glenbard South at West Chicago, 7:00
Larkin at South Elgin, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove North, 7:30
NON CONFERENCE
Antioch at Glenbrook North, 7:00
Buffalo Grove at Conant, 7:00
Bulls Prep at Evanston, 7:00
Chicago Tech at Cristo Rey, 6:30
Cristo Rey-St. Martin at Lake County Baptist, 7:00
Elk Grove at Palatine, 7:00
Francis Parker at Lake Forest Academy, 6:30
Grayslake Central at Vernon Hills, 7:00
Harlem at Waubonsie Valley, 7:00
Hersey at Fremd, 7:00
HmSch Resource Center at Christian Liberty, 7:30
Islamic Foundation at Yorkville Christian, 7:00
Juarez at Downers Grove South, 6:00
Kelvyn Park at Foreman, 5:00
Latin at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00
Lincoln-Way Central at Neuqua Valley, 7:00
Lincoln-Way West at Crete-Monee, 6:30
Midland at Flanagan-Cornell, 7:00
Naperville North at Andrew, 6:30
Nazareth at Hinsdale South, 7:00
Niles West at Lakes, 7:00
Parkview Christian at Aurora Christian, 7:30
Princeville at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00
Prospect at Schaumburg, 7:00
Ridgeview at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00
Rolling Meadows at Hoffman Estates, 7:00
Roycemore at North Shore, 6:00
West Carroll at Oregon, 6:45
Wheeling at Barrington, 7:00
Woodland at Lexington, 7:00
York at Lockport, 7:00