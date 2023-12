2023 Holiday Tournament pairings

Please send tournament brackets to mobrien@suntimes.com to be included.

Collinsville Holiday Classic

Dec. 27

Decatur MacArthur vs. Granite City, 10 a.m.

O’Fallon vs. Rockford East, 11:30 a.m.

Althoff vs. Mundelein, 1

Quincy vs. Oakville, Mo., 2:30

Triad vs. Carbondale, 4:30

Collinsville vs. Decatur Eisenhower, 6

Lincoln vs. McCluer North, 7:30

Coulterville, Tenn. vs. Belleville East, 9

Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic

Dec. 27

Marian Catholic vs. St. Charles East, 9:30 a.m.

Niles North vs. Morgan Park, 11 a.m.

Brother Rice vs. Plainfield East, 12:30

Stevenston vs. Rockford Auburn, 2

DePaul Prep vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 3:45

Schaumburg vs. Hinsdale Central, 5:15

Lane vs. Maine South, 7

Oswego East vs. Morton, 8:30

State Farm Holiday Classic (Bloomington)

Dec. 27

Normal vs. North Chicago, 5

North Lawndale vs. Addison Trail, 6:30

Romeoville vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 8

Wheaton-Warrenville touh vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin, 9:30

Rock Island vs. Oswego, noon

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Dunlap, 10:30 a.m.

Joliet Central vs. Harlem, 1:30

Metea Valley vs. Peoria, 3