The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
White Sox Sports

'Little setback' taps brakes on Luis Robert Jr.'s timeline for return to White Sox

Robert Jr. is working toward return from Grade 2 hip flexor strain

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE 'Little setback' taps brakes on Luis Robert Jr.'s timeline for return to White Sox
Luis Robert Jr.

Luis Robert Jr. hits a double in a Cactus League game versus the Oakland Athletics at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Ariz., on March 24, 2023. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Luis Robert Jr. had been trending toward getting back on the field soon as he works toward a return from the Grade 2 right hip flexor strain suffered April 5, but the All-Star center fielder had what manager Pedro Grifol called “a little setback” in his recovery process and will continue to be monitored before he begins playing in games at the Sox’ complex in Arizona.

“He was a little hesitant early in the week,” said general manager Chris Getz, who is with the team in St. Petersburg. “He feels pretty good, so we’re going to monitor that, no one is too concerned with it, we still feel like he’s going to get into game action relatively soon, get some at-bats at Arizona and join an affiliate at some point.”

Two weeks ago, Getz gave an encouraging report on Robert, saying he could be back as early as mid-May. Without offering a specific timeline Wednesday, Getz said “we’re not too concerned, but we want to make sure he’s fully healthy before we get him in any game action.”

How many games Robert would need at an affiliate, most likely Triple-A Charlotte, before returning to the Sox, is yet to be determined.

“There’s the physical component to it and there is the baseball component to it,” Getz said. “You want to make sure he’s comfortable on both ends before you bring him up to the major league level.”

Robert tore his right hip flexor in May, 2021 and was out three months. He was limited to 98 games with various injures in 2022, then played a careeer high 145 games last season. Grifol said his current issue “wasn’t a big deal.”

“It was just part of it,” Grifol said. “He was going great. And he’s still going good. I heard he bounced back really good. We’ll see how that goes. But it’s going to take a little bit. His injury was significant, so you can’t rush that.

“It’s very hard to have an injury like that and not have anything pop up. But everything I’m hearing is it’s normal. And they’ll restructure some things. It’s just part of it.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Only the beginning? White Sox trade OF Robbie Grossman to Rangers for Double-A pitcher
Nothing 'enjoyable in any way' about 2023 season with White Sox, Dylan Cease says
Robbie Grossman notching milestones, appreciating every day in uniform
No fear: White Sox' Bryan Ramos commands language, first big-league experience
Mike Clevinger KO'd in third inning in 2024 debut; White Sox fall to Rays
‘Bryan Ramos effect’ sparks White Sox to series victory over Cardinals
The Latest
UChicago-050824-10.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Campamento pro Palestina de la Universidad de Chicago es desalojado por la policía
En la madrugada del martes, agentes del campus rodearon el patio principal de la universidad y les impidieron la entrada a los estudiantes, según informaron desde el lugar de los hechos.
By Mary Norkol
 
SAIC-050524-03.JPG
Israel-Hamas War
Chicago’s police oversight agency got 3 complaints alleging excessive force at pro-Palestinian protest at Art Institute
One protester said they were hit by an officer and taken to Thorek Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to a complaint filed with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Chicago police work the scene where a 15-year-old boy was shot inside EL G-FE at 4253 W. 47th St. a restaurant in the Archer Heights neighborhood on Monday.
La Voz Chicago
Joven de 15 años resultó herido de bala en un restaurante mexicano de Archer Heights
El joven se encontraba en el restaurante EL G-FE, situado en el 4253 W 47th St., a eso de las 2:30 p.m., cuando un hombre se acercó y comenzó a disparar, informó la policía. Fue hospitalizado en buen estado. Una escuela primaria cercana fue cerrada temporalmente.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A passenger carries his luggage to a bus outside the Greyhound bus station in the West Loop in 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Reporte denuncia que Ayuntamiento no ha hecho nada para salvar la terminal de Greyhound en Chicago
La Municipalidad no ha ofrecido ningún plan sustancial para comprar la estación o proponer un emplazamiento alternativo antes de que finalice el contrato de arrendamiento de Greyhound en octubre, según el reporte.
By David Struett
 
Candace Parker poses for a portrait during the Chicago Sky’s media day.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Candace Parker takes job as president of women's basketball at Adidas
Adidas announced Parker will help create a platform “aimed at influencing and elevating the future of women’s sports.” She’ll also oversee the brand’s women’s basketball products.
By Associated Press
 