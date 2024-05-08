The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Notes: Cubs squander Hayden Wesneski's quality start, Dansby Swanson out with knee issue

The Cubs lost 3-0 to the Padres on Wednesday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Notes: Cubs squander Hayden Wesneski's quality start, Dansby Swanson out with knee issue
Cubs pitcher Hayden Wesneski delivers a pitch during the third inning on May 08, 2024 at Wrigley Field.

Cubs pitcher Hayden Wesneski delivers a pitch during the third inning on May 08, 2024 at Wrigley Field.

Michael Reaves/Getty

Cubs right-hander Hayden Wesneskis quality start Wednesday was rendered moot as the Cubs were shutout for the second time this season in a 3-0 loss to the Padres .

“I really think the fastball command has been really good, sinker and four-seam,” Wesneski said after limiting the Padres to three runs in six-plus innings. “And then I think the biggest thing in all this is I’m getting ahead. The first pitch, I’m getting ahead, and so it makes it to where they either have to swing the first pitch – which makes some hitters uncomfortable because they’d rather see a pitch – or they take it for a strike, and then I’m in the driver’s seat.”

Related

The Cubs offense, however, only provided one hit all game.

With the loss, the Cubs dropped the series 1-2 for their first home series loss of the season.

In a stretch of 16 straight games without an off day, they put together a 9-7 record.

“With some of the players that were absent during that stretch, it was a pretty good stretch,” manager Craig Counsell said. “You always want more, no doubt.”

The Cubs have an off day Thursday before opening a six-game road trip in Pittsburgh the next day.

“The off day, it’s rest,” Counsell said. “And it’s a mental break as much as anything. And it’s welcome after a stretch like that.”

Swanson knee issue

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson was out of the lineup Wednesday, for the second time in a week.

“His right knee has been bugging him a little bit,” Counsell said. “So we’re going to try to just use the day off here to try to get him an extra day here.”

The Cubs have their first off day in over two weeks on Thursday, giving Swanson two days to rest. Then the Cubs will gauge his recovery to begin the road trip.

Swanson hurt his knee on a slide at the end of the Cubs’ last homestand, according to Counsell, against the Astros on April 25. He’s been playing through the discomfort but also was out of the lineup in New York last week, when the Cubs wrapped up the road trip with a day game after a night game.

Contreras broken arm

Former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras’ broken arm has sparked conversation around MLB about catcher’s interference and the potential pitfalls of teams having their catcher set up closer to the plate to better receive low pitches.

Mets designated hitter JD Martinez struck Contreras on the left forearm with his swing in the second inning of the Mets’ 7-5 win Tuesday against the Cardinals. Contreras was set to undergo surgery, a big blow to the already floundering Cardinals.

“The reason you do it is because the low pitch is more accessible to catch better,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said of setting up close to the plate. “When you do it, you’re obviously moving closer to the hitter’s swing path. And then hitters like JD Martinez that are known for catching the ball deep – that’s what they’re good at – those are the people that it could happen against. It sounds like the unfortunate sequence of everything just lined up.”

Rehab assignment report

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks (strained lower back) felt great coming out of a rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Iowa, according to the Cubs. He threw 85 pitches in 4 ⅓ innings of one-run ball.

Seiya Suzuki (strained right oblique), in the first game of his Triple-A rehab assignment, started in right field Wednesday and went 2-for-2 with a walk.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs offense lifeless against former White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease in 3-0 loss to Padres
Yu Darvish's evaluation of Chicago resonating with Cubs' Shota Imanaga
Michael Busch produces walk-off to top off Shota Imanaga's impressive start as Cubs beat Padres 3-2
Nothing 'enjoyable in any way' about 2023 season with White Sox, Dylan Cease says
Cubs activate Cody Bellinger from 10-day IL in step toward returning 'best team'
Justin Steele returns from IL, but Cubs squander his strong start in 6-3 loss to Padres
The Latest
Actor Michael Shannon poses for a portrait in the lobby of Chopin Theatre on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Chicago, Ill. Shannon is starring in Turret, a Red Orchid Theatre production, which opens May 2 with preview performances. (Taylor Glascock/for WBEZ)
Theater
Michael Shannon is back to searing, in-your-face Chicago theater at A Red Orchid
Hollywood’s go-to character man has a star turn in a world premiere of “Turret” — from an ensemble he says is still “willing to go anywhere and try anything.”
By Courtney Kueppers | WBEZ
 
Tito Jackson (from left), Marlon Jackson and Jackie Jackson perform in 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago May 9-15: The Mix
A Gary concert by the Jacksons, a Goodman play with an all-Iranian cast and an exhibit focusing on four Chicago artists are some of the entertainment highlights of the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
US President Joe Biden steps off Marine One upon arrival at Soldier Field Landing Zone in Chicago, Illinois, on May 8, 2024. Biden is in Chicago for a campaign fundraiser. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Politics
Biden speaks at Chicago fundraiser, bringing in more than $2 million for reelection campaign
Biden is mining the deep pockets of Democratic mega-donors in Illinois.
By Kade HeatherIsabel Funk, and 1 more
 
Voice of Chicago at Paint the Town Red - May 25, 2023 - Kyle Flubacker (2).jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Uniting Voices Chicago receives largest-ever gift, from anonymous donor
The 67-year-old organization (formerly Chicago Children’s Choir) that started in Hyde Park, announced this week that it has received a $4 million donation.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Ippei Mizuhara
MLB
Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter will plead guilty in betting case
Ippei Mizuhara will plead guilty to bank and tax fraud in a sports betting case in which prosecutors allege he stole nearly $17 million from the Japanese baseball player.
By Associated Press
 