IDNR seeks fishing instructors, Midewin seeks high schoolers

WILMINGTON, Ill. (February 10, 2023) – High school students can apply through March 18 to be part of the 2023 Youth Conservation Corps for eight weeks this summer at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. The YCC team will assist with projects that are essential to restoring land where the Joliet Arsenal was active, including trails maintenance and invasive species management.

YCC is a national summer youth employment program that provides high school students with opportunities to explore career opportunities in natural resources. Students participate in work projects and learning opportunities. YCC students earn minimum wage and will learn from the environment they will be working in as well as take part in various educational field trips.

. . .

The 2023 YCC application form is available online, here: tinyurl.com/6rma6895.

Completed application forms can be emailed to SM.FS.Midewin_RSVP@usda.gov; or mailed to this address:

USDA Forest Service Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie 30239 Highway 53 Wilmington, IL 60481

Each student must also provide a teacher letter of recommendation along with his or her application.

Eligibility Requirements Applicants must:

Be at least 15 years of age at the start of enrollment and must not reach age 19 before completion of the program

Be a US citizen or permanent resident of the United States, its territories, or its possessions

Provide or be able to obtain a work permit as required under the laws of the applicant’s home state

Provide a valid U.S. Social Security number or have applied for a valid Social Security number

Be able to fulfill the essential functions of the assigned work with or without a reasonable accommodation

Be actively committed and willing to complete the assigned work project