The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 10, 2023
Sports Outdoors

IDNR seeks fishing instructors, Midewin seeks high schoolers

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is looking for instructors for its Urban Fishing Program and Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie seeks high schoolers for its Youth Conservation Corps.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE IDNR seeks fishing instructors, Midewin seeks high schoolers
Midewin Horticulturist Jennifer Durkin and Kala Soto Martinez take a close-up look at compass plant at the USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. Students can apply through March 14 to be part of the 2022 Youth Conservation Corps for eight weeks this summer at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. Photo by Gary Chancey / USDA FS, Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie

Midewin Horticulturist Jennifer Durkin and Kala Soto Martinez take a close-up look at compass plant at the USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. Students can apply through March 14 to be part of the 2022 Youth Conservation Corps for eight weeks this summer at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.

Photo by Gary Chancey / USDA FS, Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie

Applications are open for “summer” job opportunities related to the outdoors.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources seeks instructors for its Urban Fishing Program while Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie seeks high schoolers for its Youth Conservation Corps.

The key parts of what the IDNR is seeking, pay attention to the fast-approaching application deadline:

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking applicants for instructors for summer fishing clinics through the department’s Urban Fishing Program.

Fishing instructors are the department’s boots on the ground at free clinics hosted around the state. These are temporary positions not to exceed six months – perfect for teachers, retirees, students, and others who are eager to help people learn about fishing skills and ecology.

Available spots are based in the following locations: Alton, Bloomington, Carbondale, Champaign, Chicago, Decatur, Des Plaines, East St. Louis, Grafton, Moline, Mount Vernon, Peoria and Springfield.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 16. To learn more about the positions, qualifications and how to apply, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRjobs. Look for positions titled conservation education representative (Urban Fishing Program).

The Illinois Urban Fishing Program was established in 1985 to teach people of all ages to fish, to provide better local fishing opportunities, and to offer participants an understanding of and a greater appreciation for natural resources.

The key parts to applying for the YCC at Midewin:

WILMINGTON, Ill. (February 10, 2023) – High school students can apply through March 18 to be part of the 2023 Youth Conservation Corps for eight weeks this summer at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. The YCC team will assist with projects that are essential to restoring land where the Joliet Arsenal was active, including trails maintenance and invasive species management.

YCC is a national summer youth employment program that provides high school students with opportunities to explore career opportunities in natural resources. Students participate in work projects and learning opportunities. YCC students earn minimum wage and will learn from the environment they will be working in as well as take part in various educational field trips.

. . .

The 2023 YCC application form is available online, here: tinyurl.com/6rma6895.

Completed application forms can be emailed to SM.FS.Midewin_RSVP@usda.gov; or mailed to this address:

USDA Forest Service Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie 30239 Highway 53 Wilmington, IL 60481

Each student must also provide a teacher letter of recommendation along with his or her application.

Eligibility Requirements Applicants must:

Be at least 15 years of age at the start of enrollment and must not reach age 19 before completion of the program

Be a US citizen or permanent resident of the United States, its territories, or its possessions

Provide or be able to obtain a work permit as required under the laws of the applicant’s home state

Provide a valid U.S. Social Security number or have applied for a valid Social Security number

Be able to fulfill the essential functions of the assigned work with or without a reasonable accommodation

Be actively committed and willing to complete the assigned work project

Next Up In Sports
Bulls have a point guard problem that could be solved in buyout market
Wait, what? Cheeseheads love the Bears’ Justin Fields?! In other news, up is now down.
Dick Butkus on Bears: ‘There’s no reason why they should be this bad’
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane displeased about Rangers’ Vladimir Tarasenko trade
Kenwood vs. Simeon for the city title: ‘We want to send Rob out too’
Brett Favre files defamation lawsuits against Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee
The Latest
McDonald’s Shamrock Shake and OREO® Shamrock McFlurry, will be available for a limited time later this month at participating restaurants.
Food and Restaurants
McDonald’s Shamrock Shake, Oreo Shamrock McFlurry returning Feb. 20
Even though the Shamrock Shake was introduced more than 50 years ago, it was only in 2012 that the treat became available nationwide.
By Mike Snider | USA Today
 
Chicago mayoral candidate former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas participates in a mayoral forum at the University of Illinois Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
Fran Spielman Show
Defensive Vallas responds to controversies stirred up by opposition research against him
“I’m the frontrunner. That’s the reason. They know I’ve got momentum. They know I’m rising in the polls. They know that I’m a threat. And this time, they’re gonna try to attack me personally as opposed to challenge me on the issues,” mayoral challenger Paul Vallas told the Chicago Sun-Times.
By Fran Spielman
 
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan gives guard Zach LaVine instructions during the second half of Thursday’s game against the Nets.
Sports Saturday
Bulls have a point guard problem that could be solved in buyout market
It’s been point guard-by-committee late in games for the Bulls, and as Thursday in Brooklyn showed, too many empty possessions because of it. Executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas said he will take a look at the buyout market, but what will he find?
By Joe Cowley
 
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Bears quarterback Justin Fields shaking hands after a game.
Bears
Wait, what? Cheeseheads love the Bears’ Justin Fields?! In other news, up is now down.
He, not the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, had the top-selling jersey in Wisconsin in 2022. No, really.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Monique Michelle Harris, owner of The Beauty Experience in Chicago Lawn, is one of several small business owners taking part in a weekend pop-up from the Greater Southwest Development Corporation for up-and-coming entrepreneurs.
Chicago Lawn
Pop-up for entrepreneurs ‘with the potential to go brick and mortar’ opens on Southwest Side
Several up-and-coming businesses will take over a pair of vacant storefronts on a Southwest Side commercial strip for the next several months as the owners look for opportunities to grow.
By Michael Loria
 