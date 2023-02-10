IDNR seeks fishing instructors, Midewin seeks high schoolers
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is looking for instructors for its Urban Fishing Program and Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie seeks high schoolers for its Youth Conservation Corps.
Applications are open for “summer” job opportunities related to the outdoors.
The key parts of what the IDNR is seeking, pay attention to the fast-approaching application deadline:
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking applicants for instructors for summer fishing clinics through the department’s Urban Fishing Program.
Fishing instructors are the department’s boots on the ground at free clinics hosted around the state. These are temporary positions not to exceed six months – perfect for teachers, retirees, students, and others who are eager to help people learn about fishing skills and ecology.
Available spots are based in the following locations: Alton, Bloomington, Carbondale, Champaign, Chicago, Decatur, Des Plaines, East St. Louis, Grafton, Moline, Mount Vernon, Peoria and Springfield.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 16. To learn more about the positions, qualifications and how to apply, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRjobs. Look for positions titled conservation education representative (Urban Fishing Program).
The Illinois Urban Fishing Program was established in 1985 to teach people of all ages to fish, to provide better local fishing opportunities, and to offer participants an understanding of and a greater appreciation for natural resources.
The key parts to applying for the YCC at Midewin:
WILMINGTON, Ill. (February 10, 2023) – High school students can apply through March 18 to be part of the 2023 Youth Conservation Corps for eight weeks this summer at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. The YCC team will assist with projects that are essential to restoring land where the Joliet Arsenal was active, including trails maintenance and invasive species management.
YCC is a national summer youth employment program that provides high school students with opportunities to explore career opportunities in natural resources. Students participate in work projects and learning opportunities. YCC students earn minimum wage and will learn from the environment they will be working in as well as take part in various educational field trips.
. . .
The 2023 YCC application form is available online, here: tinyurl.com/6rma6895.
Completed application forms can be emailed to SM.FS.Midewin_RSVP@usda.gov; or mailed to this address:
USDA Forest Service Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie 30239 Highway 53 Wilmington, IL 60481
Each student must also provide a teacher letter of recommendation along with his or her application.
Eligibility Requirements Applicants must:
Be at least 15 years of age at the start of enrollment and must not reach age 19 before completion of the program
Be a US citizen or permanent resident of the United States, its territories, or its possessions
Provide or be able to obtain a work permit as required under the laws of the applicant’s home state
Provide a valid U.S. Social Security number or have applied for a valid Social Security number
Be able to fulfill the essential functions of the assigned work with or without a reasonable accommodation
Be actively committed and willing to complete the assigned work project