The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 10, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Elk Grove man sentenced to 3 years of probation, fined $1,000 for breaching U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

Marcos Gleffe said it was “the biggest mistake going through the door” and that he “would not do it again” if he could go back.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

Associated Press

An Elk Grove man has been sentenced to three years of probation and fined $1,000 for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Marcos Gleffe, 39, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in September after admitting to traveling from the Chicago area to attend a rally headlined by former President Donald Trump and then entering the Capitol with other rioters.

Gleffe was arrested after a tipster spotted him in a Facebook post, according to court records. After combing through cell phone data, the FBI determined Gleffe was inside the Capitol for nearly 15 minutes.

He was seen on surveillance footage carrying a “TRUMP 2020 MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” flag, according to the complaint.

Gleffe has since said it was “the biggest mistake going through the door” and that he “would not do it again” if he could go back.

Gleffe was sentenced Friday to three years probation and required to pay $1,000 in combined fees and restitution, court records show.

Contributing: Manny Ramos

