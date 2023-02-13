Little Village Discount Mall to stay open, be renovated

The owner of Little Village Discount Mall, where vendors have been threatened with eviction, said Monday that many of them can remain and that the property will undergo a major renovation.

Novak Development said there are no plans to replace vendors with big-box retailers as many in the community feared. Large tenants in the property such as Walgreens and La Baguette Bakery will remain, said Jake Paschen, executive vice president of Novak Development.

Also staying is an Esperanza health center, Paschen said.

“We have about 70,000 square feet of vendor space and we will end up with 40,000 square feet,” he said. Paschen said the reduction is due to an inability to reach terms with one of two tenants who control the vendor space.

He said his firm was unwilling to take over that operation and directly lease space to small merchants on a short-term basis. “That’s not our business. We don’t know how to operate that type of discount mall,” he said.

The fate of the mall has been a concern in the neighborhood since late 2019 when Novak, a company known for properties anchored by large retailers such as Target or Kohl’s, acquired the site at 3115 W. 26th St. In March 2020, company President John Novak told the Chicago Sun-Times that the assortment of individual sellers “was not the best use of the property.”

Paschen said the company has negotiated a new lease with businessman Kyunhee Park, who has operated part of the discount mall since it opened in 1991. Park could not be reached for comment.

Paschen said the company’s plans will be discussed Thursday at a private meeting with Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) and city officials. Sigcho-Lopez had raised the possibility of the city forcibly acquiring the mall to maintain its unique role in the Mexican community, something that’s also made it a tourist attraction.

“The community should be satisfied” with the new plans, Paschen said. “They will be able to shop at a vastly improved shopping center. That property has been severely neglected.”

He said the improvements will cost “in the tens of millions” of dollars and will include new facades, roofs, lighting and a surface parking lot with more landscaping and a welcoming archway. The property is next to the landmark “Bienvenidos a Little Village” arch over 26th Street.

Paschen said work will start in the spring and last about a year and a half.

Novak said in a news release that the lease with Park runs 10 years, with three five-year options for a potential total of 25 years.

Paschen said he did not know how many vendors Park will accommodate going forward or what the rental terms will be.

Novak said the company was unable to share plans for the property before Monday because of negotiations with the two leaseholders who control the vendor spaces.

The overall site holds about 124,000 square feet, according to a listing with Mid-America Real Estate Group that offered it for new retail tenants.

