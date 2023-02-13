The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 13, 2023
Little Village News Chicago

Little Village Discount Mall to stay open, be renovated

Novak Development’s plan responds to neighborhood concerns that a redevelopment could ruin the mall’s unique character as a place for individual vendors.

By  David Roeder and Michael Loria
 Updated  
SHARE Little Village Discount Mall to stay open, be renovated
A rendering gives an overview of improvements planned for the Little Village Discount Mall.

A rendering gives an overview of improvements planned for the Little Village Discount Mall.

Provided

The owner of Little Village Discount Mall, where vendors have been threatened with eviction, said Monday that many of them can remain and that the property will undergo a major renovation.

Novak Development said there are no plans to replace vendors with big-box retailers as many in the community feared. Large tenants in the property such as Walgreens and La Baguette Bakery will remain, said Jake Paschen, executive vice president of Novak Development.

Also staying is an Esperanza health center, Paschen said.

“We have about 70,000 square feet of vendor space and we will end up with 40,000 square feet,” he said. Paschen said the reduction is due to an inability to reach terms with one of two tenants who control the vendor space.

He said his firm was unwilling to take over that operation and directly lease space to small merchants on a short-term basis. “That’s not our business. We don’t know how to operate that type of discount mall,” he said.

Related

The fate of the mall has been a concern in the neighborhood since late 2019 when Novak, a company known for properties anchored by large retailers such as Target or Kohl’s, acquired the site at 3115 W. 26th St. In March 2020, company President John Novak told the Chicago Sun-Times that the assortment of individual sellers “was not the best use of the property.”

Paschen said the company has negotiated a new lease with businessman Kyunhee Park, who has operated part of the discount mall since it opened in 1991. Park could not be reached for comment.

Paschen said the company’s plans will be discussed Thursday at a private meeting with Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) and city officials. Sigcho-Lopez had raised the possibility of the city forcibly acquiring the mall to maintain its unique role in the Mexican community, something that’s also made it a tourist attraction.

Related

“The community should be satisfied” with the new plans, Paschen said. “They will be able to shop at a vastly improved shopping center. That property has been severely neglected.”

He said the improvements will cost “in the tens of millions” of dollars and will include new facades, roofs, lighting and a surface parking lot with more landscaping and a welcoming archway. The property is next to the landmark “Bienvenidos a Little Village” arch over 26th Street.

Related

Paschen said work will start in the spring and last about a year and a half.

Novak said in a news release that the lease with Park runs 10 years, with three five-year options for a potential total of 25 years.

Paschen said he did not know how many vendors Park will accommodate going forward or what the rental terms will be.

Novak said the company was unable to share plans for the property before Monday because of negotiations with the two leaseholders who control the vendor spaces.

The overall site holds about 124,000 square feet, according to a listing with Mid-America Real Estate Group that offered it for new retail tenants.

Next Up In News
Challengers in 8th, 9th Wards look to unseat longtime incumbents
Mail-in ballots driving record returns as early voting opens in all 50 wards
Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson unveils plan to help migrants, refugees, immigrants
Man shot by Chicago police in Little Village, down the block from elementary school
Mom says son — her ‘gentle giant’ — died ‘saving two people he didn’t know from being hurt or killed’
Two men in car wounded in drive-by outside West Ridge restaurant that sent patrons ducking for cover
The Latest
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks with reporters last week.
MLB
MLB makes extra-inning ‘ghost runner’ permanent
The rule was adopted as a pandemic measure for the 2020 season.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
(From left) 8th Ward aldermanic candidate Sean Flynn; Ald. Michelle A. Harris (8th) at a Chicago City Council meeting in May 2022; and 8th Ward aldermanic candidate Linda Hudson
Elections
Challengers in 8th, 9th Wards look to unseat longtime incumbents
Two longtime members of the Chicago City Council — Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) and Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) — face challengers who promise revitalization and growth in their South Side wards.
By Mariah Rush
 
SCHOOLSHOOTINGS_020823_02.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
A rise in after-school shootings, Black Restaurant Week kicks off and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Voters cast their ballots in the Feb. 28 municipal election Monday at the Lincoln Park Branch Library on the North Side. Monday was the first day of in-person early voting in Chicago’s 50 wards.
Elections
Mail-in ballots driving record returns as early voting opens in all 50 wards
The leap in vote-by-mail ballots could push overall turnout past 40%, which the city hasn’t seen in a municipal election in over a decade.
By David Struett
 
Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson held a news conference at Plaza of the Americas on Feb. 13, 2023.
City Hall
Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson unveils plan to help migrants, refugees, immigrants
Promising immigrants, migrants and refugees a greater voice in government, Johnson proposed, among other things, that all residents, regardless of citizenship status, be able to vote for Chicago Board of Education members.
By Fran Spielman
 