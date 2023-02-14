The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Go back to square one on Humboldt Park building that was under construction without approval

No work should resume on the structure until all stakeholders have had a chance to examine construction plans.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Go back to square one on Humboldt Park building that was under construction without approval
Construction, now stopped, has begun on a boxy building near the picturesque, historic and landmarked Humboldt Park Receptory and Stable Building.

Construction, now stopped, has begun on a boxy building (left) near the picturesque, historic and landmarked Humboldt Park Receptory and Stable Building.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

No one, confronted with a Gordian knot of red tape just to relocate a driveway by a couple of feet, would imagine someone else building a monstrous boxy building on park district land without a building permit or written park district approval.

But, then, this is Chicago.

Near to the picturesque, historic and landmarked Humboldt Park Receptory and Stable Building, an ugly structure has unexpectedly sprung up like a mushroom after a rainstorm. Community members were not consulted. The building is far larger — and different — than called for in plans submitted to obtain a $750,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Plans were not submitted to the Commission on Chicago Landmarks Permit Review Committee.

Editorials bug

Editorials

Fortunately, the city has put a stop to construction for now. Good. No work should resume until all stakeholders have had a chance to examine construction plans — the real ones. If the stakeholders insist on a more architecturally-fitting building, or no building at all, that is what should happen. Circumventing the full approval process should not confer any kind of advantage.

“The park district has told them to start over and create real architectural drawings by real experts and go through a formal process to see if it would pass muster,” Friends of the Parks Executive Director Juanita Irizzary told us.

What’s happened here is surely not some kind of innocent mistake. Former Ald. Billy Ocasio is president and chief executive director of the highly regarded National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture, which is putting up the building as an adjunct to space it leases in the Humboldt Park Receptory and Stable. Ocasio knows the rules, or ought to.

Opinion Newsletter

A full investigation is required on the process that allowed the start of construction on a structure that looks so far like a dismal Soviet-era government building. Originally described as an archival facility, the far-larger building actually appears to be some sort of event space, critics say.

The lack of proper approvals raises concerns the building might not have been constructed in a safe manner, said Mary Lu Seidel, director of community engagement for Preservation Chicago.

“I hope, in defense of the sanctity of our parklands — and the lives and safety of visitors — they do have to tear it down,” Seidel said.

Chicagoans strolling through Humboldt Park looking for refuge from a busy urban environment should not be confronted with an eyesore that did not get proper approval. Nor should it be forgotten that open parkland is precious.

Redo the project in a way that enhances the park and city — or don’t do it at all.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
City must do a better job holding polluters accountable for air quality violations
Get ethics on the docket at the U.S. Supreme Court
Bringing mental health care to all 77 Chicago communities is an important step
Illinois must move forward and dig out of its pension problem
Turkey, Syria need our helping hand to recover from catastrophe
It’s ‘Lights, camera, South Side,’ as ground breaks on South Shore film studio
The Latest
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 11, 2022 US Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) listens as US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo testifies before the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies, regarding the 2023 budget request for the Commerce Department, on Capitol Hill. - Veteran Democrat Dianne Feinstein,
Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection in 2024
Dianne Feinstein has been a trailblazer, dating back to her tenure as the first female mayor of San Francisco and stretching to the Senate, where she’s served since 1992.
By Michael R. Blood | Associated Press
 
Neuqua Valley’s Luke Kinkade (32) shoots a three against DeKalb.
High School Basketball
Neuqua Valley wins the DuPage Valley, ends DeKalb’s stranglehold on the conference
The Wildcats haven’t cracked the Super 25 at any point this season, but are playing like a ranked team now.
By Michael O’Brien
 
FILE - In this October 21, 1971 file photo, Nobel Prize winning poet Pablo Neruda sits in Paris France. Neruda was awarded his Nobel in 1971. Forensic experts have determined that Chilean poet Pablo Neruda was poisoned, Rodolfo Reyes, the Nobel Prize winner’s nephew, said on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz, File) ORG XMIT: XLAT110
Nation/World
Experts found Chilean poet Pablo Neruda was poisoned, his nephew says
Forensic experts plan to release a report Wednesday. The official position has been that Pablo Neruda died of prostate cancer, but his driver has said he was poisoned.
By Eva Vergara | Associated Press
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot (left) and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson (right) participate in a Leaders Network meeting in the Columbus Park Refectory on Tuesday.
Elections
Lightfoot steps up attacks on Johnson, hoping to purge his surge: ‘Brandon’s not better. Brandon is bad for Chicago’
With money pouring into his $3.1 million campaign fund, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson has been blanketing the airwaves with commercials touting his plan to “invest in people.” The mayor counters that his tax-the-rich plan will drive business from the city.
By Fran Spielman
 
nws_wind_advisory.jpeg
Weather
Wind advisory issued for northeast Illinois until Wednesday afternoon
The southwest winds are mostly in the 20-25 mph range, with gusts reaching 50 mph.
By Sun-Times Wire
 