The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Friend’s husband keeps asking me to talk dirty with him

Reader seeks advice about whether to inform the man’s wife about his late-night requests.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Friend’s husband keeps asking me to talk dirty with him
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My married friend is a swinger. She says her husband’s sex drive has declined lately, but it hasn’t. He keeps trying to get me to talk “naughty” with him, but I always refuse. To me, that would be betraying my friend. He has encouraged her to get a live-in girlfriend for herself. I asked her what she thinks would happen if she did and he decided to do the same. She doesn’t believe he would, but I do.

Abby, I value our friendship. If I tell her about his late-night habits, it would hurt her. If I don’t and she finds out, it will also hurt her. He always apologizes after each attempt. Apologies mean nothing if he continues to repeat his actions. Lately, I have avoided spending time with her because of his late-night requests. What should I do? — TURNED OFF IN THE SOUTH

DEAR TURNED OFF: Tell him his advances are not welcome and to stop calling you, and that if he doesn’t, you will tell your friend. If he persists, inform your friend how long this has been going on and that you have been reluctant to tell her, but it has reached the point that it is making you not want to be around her either. After that, the ball will be in her court.

DEAR ABBY: My adult son is married with a newborn son. I recently learned that he is the victim of spousal abuse. He was keeping it a secret from us, but we found out when authorities became involved. My son loves his wife and wants to make it work. I have no idea how to navigate holidays and special occasions when we will see them. Knowing your adult son is being harmed by his wife, how would you interact with this woman? — UNEASY IN ARIZONA

DEAR UNEASY: Be glad that the fact your daughter-in-law is a spousal abuser is now on record. Before the next holidays, you and your husband should have a talk with your son about why he has tolerated the abuse and WHAT HIS OPTIONS ARE. Is she so out of control that she could hurt the baby in a fit of rage? Are they receiving counseling? Has he spoken to an attorney about this?

A support group your son would find helpful is Stop Abuse for Everyone. Once he gets in touch, he will realize that he’s far from the only husband who has been battered. He also needs to know you are there for him regardless, so when the holidays roll around, be “cordial” — and keep your eyes open.

DEAR ABBY: I have two friends whose daughters will be married this fall, both for the second time. I have given gifts to both women for their first marriages. What is the rule of etiquette for the second time around? — WANTS TO KNOW IN MONTANA

DEAR WANTS: If you plan to attend the weddings, the rule is to give something less expensive this time around, along with your good wishes for a happy future.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To order “How to Write Letters for All Occasions,” send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby — Letter Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: 80-year-old suitor wonders — Will she accept this rose?
Dear Abby: While housesitting, Grandma hosts parties and moves our stuff
Dear Abby: Mom wants me to send Father’s Day cards to her new husband
Dear Abby: Mom isn’t preparing teens to be independent adults
Dear Abby: I just found out my elderly dad has a secret daughter
Dear Abby: Wife makes all the decisions with no discussion
The Latest
Jim O’Neil with his biggest catch bass, caught Saturday in Florida on a Duby Swimbait. Provided photo
Sports
Jim O’Neil’s world of fishing at Tinley Expo; and spring wild things
Jim O’Neil, with a career arc from high school bass fishing to a career in the outdoors, will speak on swimbaits at the Tinley Park Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo; plus early spring signs in Wild Things.
By Dale Bowman
 
Police siren lights.
Crime
Man shot during attempted robbery at party in South Loop apartment
The man, 27, was attacked in a 14th floor apartment in the 1300 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood.
Crime
Man fatally shot outside Far South Side laundromat
The man, 28, was found just before 1 a.m. in the 13300 block of South Greenwood Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
KCK1610_TRL_comp_FLK_v0011.1031.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ moves the Marvel narrative forward with dazzling effects, intimate story
Funnier than most MCU offerings, popcorn movie relies on the appeal of likable Paul Rudd, magnificent new villain Jonathan Majors and their wonderful co-stars.
By Richard Roeper
 
Vehicles travel southbound on the Kennedy Express way near West Montrose Avenue, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Editorials
Illinois should put consumers first on car insurance rate hikes
Hundreds of millions are at stake for Illinois drivers, who saw auto insurance premiums increase by more than $1.1 billion in 2022.
By CST Editorial Board
 