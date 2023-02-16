Tinley Expo, RV & Camping Show, Chicago Harbor Lighthouse
The Chicago RV & Camping Show, the Tinley Park Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo and a session on restoring the Chicago Harbor Lighthouse headline this Go & Show.
The updated master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets can be found here with updates since the Go & Show last week. Here’s a rundown of notable events this week:
- The Chicago RV & Camping Show is today through Sunday, Feb. 16-19, at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.
- The Tinley Park Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo is Friday through Sunday, Feb. 17-19, at the Tinley Park Convention Center. Wednesday’s column was on Jim O’Neil, who will be one of many seminar speakers at the new show in the south suburbs. Not sure if I am going when it opens Friday or on Saturday.
- Friday night, Feb. 17, the Chicago Maritime Museum has Kurt Lentsch, described as “a long-time Chicago boater and self-named Chief Dreamer and President of Friends of the Chicago Harbor Lighthouse,” presenting on plans to restore Chicago Light, as it is known to many.
This is part of the Bridgeport Art Center’s Third Friday Open House, which is a cool event in and of itself, broader than just the museum, which is located next to Bubbly Creek on the lower level of the art center at 1200 W. 35th Sreet.
It is $5 for members, $10 for others. More at chicagomaritimemuseum.org or call us (773) 376-1982.
I look forward to attending this.
- The Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, considered one of the best big outdoors shows remaining in the country, goes a different way, splitting the show into two segments: First, Friday-Sunday, Feb. 17-19, then again on Feb. 22-26. As usual, it will at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. Many readers consider this the show. I keep hoping to make, but again this year I don’t think I will.
- Farther afield, there are two big events with the NWTF Convention & Sport Show, running through Sunday, Feb. 19, at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. Meanwhile, to the north, the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic is Friday through Sunday at Minneapolis.
