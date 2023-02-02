The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 2, 2023

Lions Club ice-fishing derby and the All-Canada Show

Ice is good to go for the Island Lake Lions Club Ice fishing Derby and the All-Canada Show opens today for Go & Show this week.

By  Dale Bowman
   
File photo of Rob Abouchar with a largemouth bass near the end of the ice-fishing season last years on Island Lake, which has the big Island Lake Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby Saturday. Provided photo

First of all, the updated master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets can be found here, there’s been another update. Here’s a rundown of a few notable events during this week:

  • The Island Lake Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby, a fundraiser, is 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, on Island Lake. It’s $20 for adults; for those 15 and younger, it’s $5. The derby is headquartered at Eastway Park. But the raffle and prize presentations start promptly at 3 p.m. at 3D Bowl/Sideouts. There’s prizes for the longest fish in such categories as the longest largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, channel catfish, bluegill, northern pike, walleye, perch or crappie.
  • The All-Canada Show opens today, Feb. 2, at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles and runs through Sunday, Feb. 5. It’s become one of the longest running shows in the Chicago area.

