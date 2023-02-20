Steelhead netted with a milk crate

Modesto Perez caught a steelhead while perch fishing last Monday, Feb. 13, at a North Side harbor on 4-pound line on an ultralight with a tungsten jig.

“It was fun,” he emailed in a classic understatement.

That’s a feat in itself, but wait, there’s more.

“We had no net so [Andy Hansen] ran to his car to get a milk crate,” Perez emailed. “It worked.”

The ingenuity and success of that impromptu net job made my week.

Andy Hansen netting Modesto Perez’s steelhead with a milk crate. Provided

