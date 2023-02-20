Steelhead netted with a milk crate

Modesto Perez caught a steelhead while perch fishing last Monday, Feb. 13, at a North Side harbor on 4-pound line on an ultralight with a tungsten jig.
“It was fun,” he emailed in a classic understatement.
That’s a feat in itself, but wait, there’s more.
“We had no net so [Andy Hansen] ran to his car to get a milk crate,” Perez emailed. “It worked.”
The ingenuity and success of that impromptu net job made my week.
FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.
To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).