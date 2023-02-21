The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Technology News Politics

Did YouTube algorithm spur ISIS killing? Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability in terror case over key internet law Section 230

ISIS victim Nehemi Gonzalez’s family says Google-owned YouTube aided and abetted the Islamic State group by recommending its videos to viewers most likely to be interested in them.

By  Mark Sherman | AP
   
SHARE Did YouTube algorithm spur ISIS killing? Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability in terror case over key internet law Section 230
Reynaldo Gonzalez cries at the funeral in December 2015 in Downey, Calif., for his daughter Nohemi Gonzalez (photo), who was killed by Islamic State gunmen in Paris. A lawsuit against YouTube filed by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez is at the center of a&nbsp;closely watched Supreme Court case being argued Tuesday.

Reynaldo Gonzalez cries at the funeral in December 2015 in Downey, Calif., for his daughter Nohemi Gonzalez (photo), who was killed by Islamic State gunmen in Paris. A lawsuit against YouTube filed by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez is at the center of a closely watched Supreme Court case being argued Tuesday.

Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via AP

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is taking up its first case about a federal law that is credited with helping create the modern internet by shielding companies from lawsuits over content posted on their sites by others.

The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday about whether the family of an American college student killed in a terrorist attack in Paris can sue Google, whose YouTube algorithms it blames for helping extremists spread their message and attract new recruits.

The case is the court’s first look at Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, adopted early in the internet age, in 1996, to protect companies from being sued over information their users post online.

Related

Lower courts have broadly interpreted the law to protect the industry, which Google and other tech giants and their allies say has fueled the meteoric growth of the internet and encouraged the removal of harmful content.

But critics have argued that the companies haven’t done nearly enough and that the law should not block lawsuits over the recommendations, generated by computer algorithms, that point viewers to more material that interests them and keeps them online longer.

Any narrowing of their immunity could have dramatic consequences that could affect every corner of the internet because websites use algorithms to sort and filter a mountain of data.

“Recommendation algorithms are what make it possible to find the needles in humanity’s largest haystack,” Google’s lawyers wrote in their main Supreme Court brief.

In response, lawyers for the victim’s family questioned the prediction of dire consequences.

“There is, on the other hand, no denying that the materials being promoted on social media sites have in fact caused serious harm,” the lawyers wrote.

The lawsuit was filed by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old senior at Cal State Long Beach who was spending a semester in Paris studying industrial design. She was killed by Islamic State group gunmen in a series of attacks in November 2015 that left 130 people dead.

The Gonzalez family says Google-owned YouTube aided and abetted the Islamic State group, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, by recommending its videos to viewers most likely to be interested in them, in violation of the federal Anti-Terrorism Act.

Lower courts sided with Google.

A related case, set for arguments Wednesday, involves a terrorist attack at a nightclub in Istanbul in 2017 that killed 39 people and prompted a lawsuit against Twitter, Facebook and Google.

Separate challenges to social media laws enacted by Republicans in Florida and Texas are pending before the high court, but they will not be argued before the fall, and decisions probably won’t come until the first half of 2024.

Next Up In News
Ryan Keeler, former Nazareth Academy football player, dies at age 20
Section 230: the rule before the Supreme Court that made the modern internet, explained
Ride share driver killed, passenger wounded in Near West Side shooting
Susana Mendoza: Mayor Lori Lightfoot betrayed Chicago cops disabled by COVID, including Mendoza’s brother
Man arrested in Los Angeles-area Catholic bishop’s slaying had worked for the cleric
Woman, 72, struck and killed by truck in South Loop
The Latest
Former Nazareth Academy player Ryan Keeler, who played college football for UNLV last season, has died at age 20.
Obituaries
Ryan Keeler, former Nazareth Academy football player, dies at age 20
“We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family,” UNLV football head coach Barry Odom said in a statement.
By USA Today Sports
 
The Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.
Technology
Section 230: the rule before the Supreme Court that made the modern internet, explained
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday about whether the family of an ISIS terrorism victim from California can sue Google, whose YouTube algorithms, they say, helped extremists spread their message and attract recruits.
By Barbara Ortutay | AP
 
This fool is a billowy trifecta of whipped cream, Meyer lemon curd and crumbled meringue, unabashedly folded together and layered into a glass, parfait-style.
Recipes
Lemon fools are smart choice for tart and delicious dessert
A “fool” is a British dessert, traditionally prepared with custard and pureed fruit.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Tim Wegrzyn with his find of a shed antler found, in a curious case, in the fall. Provided photo
Outdoors
The curious case of shed antlers found in the fall
Tim Wegrzyn never found any shed antlers in winter, but found two last fall in different areas in a curious case.
By Dale Bowman
 
An attempted robbery at a South Shore store Friday night ended with two men dead.
Crime
Ride share driver killed, passenger wounded in Near West Side shooting
They were stopped at a red light at West Roosevelt Road and South Blue Island Avenue when four men in an SUV pulled up and shots were fired, according to Chicago police.
By Mary Norkol
 