The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 27, 2023
Sports Outdoors

Trophy pike stars on a slow day

Dragisa Markovich caught a 41-inch northern pike, estimated at 22 pounds, to earn Fish of the Week honors.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Trophy pike stars on a slow day
Dragisa Markovich holds his big northern pike before its release in Lake County. Provided photo

Dragisa Markovich holds his big northern pike before its release in Lake County.

Provided

Dragisa Markovich caught “this gorgeous girl,” a 41-inch northern pike with a 19.5-inch girth, on Feb. 19 in Lake County, emailed Sean Whippo.

It came on a Northland Rattlin’ Jig with a medium golden roach.

“All day, the bite was slow and we were not even marking panfish, perch, or anything, with only one other 32.5-inch pike caught, and only Dragisa’s rigs seeing action,” Whippo emailed. “Seven hours later, this absolute bruiser took us for a serious ride and a 10-minute fight. It took all three of us to bring this beast in. We got a quick tape, girth, photo, and sent her off quickly with a healthy strong release.”

Based on girth and length, they estimated the pre-spawn female at 22 pounds, which Whippo noted, “Not Illinois-state record material yet, but certainly a trophy.”

They’re in the same trophy class. The Illinois-record (26 pounds, 15 ounces) was caught Nov. 9, 1989, by Walter Klenzak from a Kankakee County strip pit, now called Monster Lake.

Good friends Markovich and Whippo log many hours chasing big pike.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoorsgoes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.comor contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports
Lillard has 71 points, 13 threes as Blazers beat Rockets
Blackhawks trade Jack Johnson to Avalanche for Andreas Englund
Cubs’ Nick Madrigal ‘comfortable’ in first game at third base
Bulls continue to ugly up games as they move closer to play-in spot
Careful what you wish for? White Sox off to sloppy start in Cactus League play
Rangers’ salary-cap situation delaying Patrick Kane trade timeline
The Latest
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood.
16-year-old boy among 3 killed in Chicago over weekend, 13-year-old boy among 12 wounded
Also among the wounded were a Cook County corrections officer and a woman on the Near South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband persists in blabbing my medical secrets
Even after his wife begs him to keep his mouth shut, man continues to think his lack of discretion is ‘no big deal.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Two people were wounded Saturday in a shootout on the South Side.
Chicago
Cook County corrections officer and a woman wounded in Near South Side shooting
Paramedics responded to the first block of East Cermak Road about 1 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jacob Younan, a professional esports player, trains in Vernon Hills.&nbsp;
Chicago Enterprise
Reality intrudes on plans for esports gaming centers in and near downtown
A plan for a $30 million arena near McCormick Place for virtual contests has been scrapped, while prospects have dimmed for a proposal to put esports and student housing in the Loop.
By David Roeder
 
https___cdn.sanity.io_images_xq1bjtf4_production_4ee23724e68fc7f3e51079cd1363728e6fc17846_3936x2216.jpg
Movies and TV
Oscar predictions: Signs point to ‘Everything’ turning to gold
Academy Awards seem likely for the blazingly original film and at least one of its stars, while Brendan Fraser and Cate Blanchett also stand at the front of the pack.
By Richard Roeper
 