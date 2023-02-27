The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 27, 2023
Nation/World Entertainment and Culture News

Vladimir Putin bestows friendship award on actor Steven Seagal

Action star Steven Seagal, who holds Russian citizenship, is awarded the Order of Friendship, recognizing those who contribute to bettering international relations.

By  Associated Press
 Updated  
SHARE Vladimir Putin bestows friendship award on actor Steven Seagal
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 13, 2013 Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and American action movie actor Steven Seagal visit a newly-built sports complex of Sambo-70 prominent wrestling school in Moscow. - Russian President Vladimir Putin has bestowed an award on pro-Kremlin US actor Steven Seagal for helping strengthen international cooperation, the government said on February 27, 2023.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Steven Seagal visit a newly built wrestling complex in Moscow in 2013. In 2018, Seagal was named a Russian Foreign Ministry humanitarian envoy to the U.S. and Japan.

Getty

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday bestowed a state decoration on Steven Seagal, the American action-movie actor who also holds Russian citizenship.

The awarding of the Order of Friendship was announced on the Russian government’s internet portal. The order recognizes people who Russia considers to have contributed to bettering international relations.

Seagal, 70, was a vocal supporter of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and last year visited the Russian-held Ukrainian town of Olenivka where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war were reportedly killed in an attack for which Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other.

In a 2022 interview, Seagal said that Ukraine poses an existential threat to Russia.

Seagal was named in 2018 as a Russian Foreign Ministry humanitarian envoy to the United States and Japan.

Seagal, a martial arts practitioner, has worked in Japan and starred in such films as “Under Siege” and “Above the Law.”

Next Up In News
It’s up to the voters
Tornadoes touch down in Joliet, Naperville: weather service
Illinois Supreme Court to hear arguments March 14 on SAFE-T Act as attorney general attacks ‘grab-bag’ of arguments against it
15-year-old boy critically wounded in Grand Crossing shooting
‘Dilbert’ comic strip dropped by its syndicator over cartoonist Scott Adams’ comments on race
Terry Holland, coach who transformed Virginia basketball program, dies at ago 80
The Latest
Last-minute early voters on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Loop Supersite polling place.
Elections
It’s up to the voters
It’s possible the two mayoral finalists won’t be known for a few days, as mail-in ballots are being counted.
By Fran Spielman
 
FINALCAMPAIGN_022723_10.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Los candidatos a la alcaldía de Chicago recorren las iglesias en su recta final, advierten de ‘falsos profetas’
Nueve candidatos a la alcaldía hicieron algunos de sus argumentos finales, tratando de llevar almas a las urnas en toda la ciudad a falta de dos días para que finalice la votación.
By Mitchell Armentrout and David Struett
 
The Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki throws long toss during a spring training workout.
Cubs
How Seiya Suzuki’s uncertain timeline affects the Cubs’ roster battles
The Cubs’ medical team was still evaluating the imaging on Suzuki’s left oblique Monday.
By Maddie Lee
 
The White Sox’ Gavin Sheets playing first base.
White Sox
Gavin Sheets brings an edge, power bat to White Sox mix
“We’re trying to win a World Series,” Sheets says.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Several brief tornadoes were reported as severe thunderstorms with damaging hail hit the Chicago area late Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Weather
Tornadoes touch down in Joliet, Naperville: weather service
Meteorologists said the tornadoes were “brief” and no major damage has been reported.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 