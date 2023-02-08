The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Eat Well Lifestyles Well

To juice or not to juice: Does the nutritional value live up to the hype?

Juicing should be part of a balanced diet that includes fiber, lean proteins and healthy fats.

By  Environmental Nutrition
   
Lori Zanteson
SHARE To juice or not to juice: Does the nutritional value live up to the hype?
Juicing can be a fun and tasty way to ramp up fruit and vegetable intake.

Juicing can be a fun and tasty way to ramp up fruit and vegetable intake.

Dreamstime/TNS

Juicing remains a full-on health craze thanks to an explosion of juice bars and celebrity endorsements.

Satisfying that thirst for greens, super fruits, celery or beetroot juice straight-up is all the rage, but, as healthy as these juicy concoctions might seem, there’s a tall order of hype muddling science with slick marketing.

Juicing can be a great way to get much-needed nutrients from fruits and vegetables, especially when most Americans fall short of the recommended five daily servings, which evidence suggests may help prevent chronic diseases. According to a study published in the journal Nutrients in 2021, consumption of 100% fruit juice is a source of nutrients, including phytochemicals, plant compounds associated with health benefits. A large body of evidence shows that juice is a part of a balanced diet offering reduced risk of many diseases, such as cancers, neurodegenerative diseases and cardiovascular diseases.

While juices squeezed fresh from whole ingredients provide many of the valuable vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients of whole fruit, the healthy fiber — which includes the skins and their high concentration of phytochemicals and antioxidants — is often discarded in the juicing process. Without fiber, the body absorbs the sugar in juices more quickly, which can spike blood sugar levels. In addition, most juice calories come from carbohydrates, packing a lot more sugar from fruits, and even some vegetables.

Juicing proponents say the body absorbs nutrients from juice more easily than from whole fruits and vegetables, that juice removes toxins from the body, boosts the immune system, aids digestion and helps with weight loss. There is no sound scientific evidence that says extracted juices are any healthier than juice from the whole fruits and vegetables. In addition, manufactured juices must, by law, be pasteurized which means they are heated to high temperatures, which studies show diminish nutrients, some as high as 70%.

Juicing can be a fun and tasty way to ramp up fruit and vegetable intake as long as it’s balanced in a diet that includes fiber, lean proteins and healthy fats. When buying packaged juices, be sure to check labels for unwanted ingredients like added sugars.

Environmental Nutrition is an independent newsletter written by experts on health and nutrition.

Next Up In Well
Ask the Doctors: Study links onset of IBS to stress
Pump up the iron: why this nutrient is vital for good health
NFL offers free CPR training to public during Super Bowl week
Milk comparison: Which is healthiest? Which helps weight loss? Which has the most protein?
Can vacationing together ruin a relationship? And tips on keeping that from happening
Medicare Advantage plans overcharged government hundreds of millions but get to keep the money
The Latest
Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty looks on.
Blackhawks
Sam Lafferty’s midseason breakout for Blackhawks sparking plenty of trade buzz
Could the Hawks trade Lafferty for a package comparable to what the Canadiens gave up in 2020 for Josh Anderson? It’s unlikely, but possible.
By Ben Pope
 
Super Bowl XLI: Indianapolis Colts v Chicago Bears
Bears
Is this the year Devin Hester makes the Hall of Fame?
The Bears star finished his career with an NFL-record 20 touchdown returns — 14 punts, five kicks and a ridiculous runback of a field goal left short.
By Patrick Finley
 
A rider boards a CTA bus at Western and Belden avenues.
Elections
Johnson’s education plan includes free CTA rides, City Colleges tuition for CPS students
“Why are we making children pay for a ride to get to a school that’s not in their neighborhood?” Johnson asked. “Children should be able to focus on learning and not trying to figure out how they’re gonna get a ride to school.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Harry_Seigle__Northwestern_School_of_Law.jpeg
News
Northwestern’s law school gets $5 million gift to expand immigration services
The donation is intended to allow the school’s immigration law clinic to represent more clients, hire another attorney and fund ongoing programs and operations.
By Kade Heather
 
Commuters, most wearing face masks, wait for an L train in the Loop on July 2021.
Columnists
New research shows CDC exaggerated the evidence for masks to fight COVID
The analysis found that wearing masks in public “probably makes little or no difference.”
By Jacob Sullum
 