The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 9, 2023
College Sports Sports

DePaul suffers sixth consecutive loss

The Blue Demons were outscored by 13 points in the second half in the 81-65 loss against host Villanova.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE DePaul suffers sixth consecutive loss
Yor Anei (left) and Eral Penn look on from the bench against Villanova.

Yor Anei (left) and Eral Penn look on from the bench against Villanova.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Caleb Daniels scored 18 points as host Villanova beat DePaul 81-65 on Wednesday night.

Daniels shot 7-for-10, including 4-for-5 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (11-13, 5-8 Big East Conference). Cam Whitmore scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Justin Moore finished with 17 points.

The Blue Demons (9-16, 3-11) were led by Umoja Gibson, who posted 18 points. Javan Johnson added 18 points and two blocks for DePaul. Da’Sean Nelson also had nine points and six rebounds. The loss was the Blue Demons’ sixth in a row.

Villanova took a 28-22 lead in the first half with a 16-1 run. Led by nine first-half points from Moore, Villanova carried a 37-34 lead into the break. Villanova took the lead for what would be the final time on Daniels’ three-pointer with 9:26 remaining in the second half. His team would outscore DePaul by 13 points in the final half.

Next Up In College Sports
Northwestern basketball is in a big jam — and that’s a very good thing
Wrigley Field will host Iowa-Northwestern football game
Minnesota-Illinois basketball game is postponed because of COVID-19 in Gophers program
Indiana moves up to No. 2 in women’s basketball poll
Purdue remains No. 1 in men’s basketball poll despite loss to Indiana
Northwestern sweeps Wisconsin for first time since 1995-96
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Families who lost their homes in a devastating earthquake in Syria sit inside a tent that an NGO set up to provide them shelter and food in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) ORG XMIT: XBH122
Editorials
Turkey, Syria need our helping hand to recover from catastrophe
The international community must stay steadfast in helping Turkish and Syrian citizens coping with the aftermath of the disastrous earthquake.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying and sending excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U..S.-China tensions.(Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)
Nation/World
Pentagon: China’s conducted spy balloon program for years
Officials say that four previous balloons passed over U.S. territory during the Trump, Biden administrations. China insists the recent balloon was used for weather research.
By Tara Copp | Associated Press and Lolita C. Baldor | Associated Press
 
A sign hangs outside of a 7-Eleven store on January 10, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
Suburban Chicago
7-Eleven to pay $91 million to suburban man who lost both legs in storefront crash
The man’s legs were crushed in 2017 when a driver plowed into a Bensenville store, one of thousands of similar crashes at 7-Elevens across the U.S., attorneys said.
By Andy Grimm
 
The Illinois State Capitol in March 2022.
Editorials
Illinois must move forward on digging out of its pension problem
A new report from a civic group offers a plan that includes a 10-year income tax surcharge to shore up underfunded pensions. State legislators should take action.
By CST Editorial Board
 