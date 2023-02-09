The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 9, 2023
MLB Sports

Yu Darvish agrees to new deal with Padres

The new contract guarantees him an additional $90 million.

By  Bernie Wilson | Associated Press
   
SHARE Yu Darvish agrees to new deal with Padres
Yu Darvish has agreed to a new contract with the San Diego Padres that guarantees him an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season.

Yu Darvish has agreed to a new contract with the San Diego Padres that guarantees him an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season.

Gregory Bull/AP

SAN DIEGO — Former Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish has agreed to a new contract with the San Diego Padres that guarantees him an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.

Darvish will make $108 million over six years, including the $18 million he was already due in 2023 before he was set to become a free agent. He’s set to stay under contract with San Diego until he’s 42.

The right-handed Darvish helped the Padres reach the NL Championship Series last season. He finished the year 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA and 197 strikeouts. He was 2-1 in the postseason.

Darvish, 36, was traded by the Cubs to the Padres in 2020.

Next Up In MLB
‘Toni Stone’ an engrossing look at a Negro League pioneer who followed her dream
Polling Place: Here’s how happy you are (hint: not very) to have a weekend off from football
White Sox banking on prospect Oscar Colas in right field
Baseball quiz: The common market
In battle with North Siders, St. Louis holds all the Cards
Ex-Cub Jason Heyward grows his Chicago legacy through baseball academy at new North Austin Center
The Latest
Chicago’s City Hall, where alderpersons will decide whether to enact an ordinance human service nonprofits say will hurt their missions.
Other Views
Put the brakes on labor ordinance that would divert resources from nonprofits
The proposal would treat nonprofits that provide life-saving programs the same as multibillion-dollar, for-profit companies involved in gaming and cannabis sales.
By Dara Munson and Dan Kotowski
 
AP22328732371685.jpg
Sports Media
Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt is the not-so-secret sauce behind Greg Olsen’s success
Lost in this paralysis about analysis is Burkhardt, whose ascent has been more unlikely than Olsen’s. Twenty years ago, Burkhardt left broadcasting to sell cars.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Zach LaVine could be reuniting with Tom Thibodeau.
Bulls
Bulls-Knicks have had discussions about a Zach LaVine trade
With just over an hour left until the NBA trade deadline fades away, the Bulls and Knicks have had on-again, off-again talks about LaVine being reunited with coach Tom Thibodeau.
By Joe Cowley
 
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and guard Courtney Vandersloot pose in front of Barclays Center before a news conference, Thursday in New York.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Courtney Vandersloot, Breanna Stewart introduction with Liberty marks new era in WNBA
Stars like Vandersloot and Stewart are taking pay cuts to go after arguably the most valuable commodity the league has to offer right now — championships.
By Annie Costabile
 
Chick-fil-A Inc. shows the new, plant-based Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich.
Business
Chick-fil-A tests its first plant-based sandwich
Chick-fil-A said its culinary team spent four years developing the sandwich after guests told the chain they wanted to add more vegetables to their diets.
By Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
 