The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 10, 2023
Religion News Metro/State

Corned beef OK on St. Pat’s day? For Catholics, it depends on where you live

The Archdiocese of Chicago will not grant special permission to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day, which falls on a Friday during Lent this year. Other dioceses are taking a different approach.

By  Ilana Arougheti
   
SHARE Corned beef OK on St. Pat’s day? For Catholics, it depends on where you live
The Chicago River is dyed green in 2022 by members of Plumbers Union Local 130.

The Archdiocese of Chicago is not giving special dispensation for Catholics to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Corned beef lovers, put down your forks — depending on where you live. 

The holiday, which is celebrated on March 17, falls on a Friday during Lent, a period when observant Catholics older than 14 don’t eat meat on Fridays,

Chicago Catholics will not be exempted from abstaining from meat on St. Patrick’s Day this year, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago. The archdiocese comprises 2.2 million Catholics and 221 parishes in Cook and Lake counties.

The rules are different in some suburbs. The Diocese of Joliet, which includes Will and DuPage counties, will offer special dispensation on St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day marks the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland in the Catholic faith. 

Celebrations in Chicago can get particularly boisterous, with thousands gathering along a green-dyed Chicago River. It’s common to celebrate by eating corned beef and cabbage — a problem for abstaining Catholics.

“Catholics in the Joliet Diocese, in good conscience, may substitute the general rule of abstinence from meat with another form of penance or a significant act of charity that benefits the poor that day,” a diocesan representative told the Chicago Sun-Times. 

The Joliet diocese comprises 658,000 Catholics and 120 parishes.

This year will mark the 33rd time that St. Patrick’s Day has fallen on a Friday during Lent since the first Roman Catholic bishop in the U.S. was ordained in 1790, according to the National Catholic Register.

The last overlap was in 2017. 

That year, the archdiocese of Chicago gave the OK to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day. Nearly 80 of 200 Catholic dioceses in the United States did likewise, Time magazine reported. 

Chicago Catholics who took advantage of the ruling to chow down on corned beef were advised to substitute another form of penance or act of charity. 

And while the Chicago archdiocese will not greenlight a corned beef feast this year, the same caveat will apply to those who dig in. 

“Catholics who find themselves at an event where meat is served in celebrating St. Patrick may in good conscience substitute the general rule of abstinence with another form of penance or a significant act of charity that benefits the poor,” the archdiocese said.

Finding an appropriate act that upholds the reflective spirit of Lent, the archdiocese said, is up to each would-be carnivore.

The Joliet diocese agrees that fasts during the observance of Lent are intended to “draw Catholics closer to Jesus.” 

However, the Joliet diocese feels this can be accomplished through other acts of penance or charity, representatives told the Sun-Times.

Next Up In News
Security guard grazed in shootout with suspected bank robber in the Loop
Mexico President Andrés López Obrador blames fentanyl crisis on U.S., denies his country produces the opioid
More than 7 inches of snow reported north and northwest of Chicago overnight, but 1 to 2 inches closer to the city
Decorated vet’s last stand: FBI agent wants Supreme Court to make VA stop shortchanging veterans on GI Bill benefits
Jim Frost, who captured Mirage tavern bribes as a Sun-Times photographer, dead at 79
ICC chief Carrie Zalewski pulling plug on job, says it’s not sparked by looming ComEd trial involving father-in-law
The Latest
eventChorus.png
Events
An Oscars® Q&A with Richard Roeper
Sun-Times film critic Richard Roeper answered your questions about the upcoming 95th Academy Awards®.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 
The mural “Libertad,” which went up at Barrett Park in 2008, restored in 2022.
Entertainment and Culture
Artist Ruth Garcia came to Barrett Park as a little girl to play. Now, she has restored a mural there.
The newly vibrant public work of art is titled “Libertad” and features faces of people the teenage volunteers who helped create it in 2008 saw as faces of freedom.
By Sun-Times staff
 
030923BR.png
Crime
Security guard grazed in shootout with suspected bank robber in the Loop
The guard and the suspect exchanged gunfire about 3 p.m. Thursday at a bank in the 100 block of South Wacker Drive, the FBI reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mexico President Andrés López Obrador says his country doesn’t produce or consume fentanyl. “The president is lying,” Mexican security analyst David Saucedo said. “The Mexican cartels, above all the CJNG” — the Jalisco New Generation cartel — “and the Sinaloa cartel have learned to manufacture it.”
Nation/World
Mexico President Andrés López Obrador blames fentanyl crisis on U.S., denies his country produces the opioid
Despite enormous evidence to the contrary, he said: “Here, we do not produce fentanyl, and we do not have consumption of fentanyl. Why don’t they” — the United States — “take care of their problem of social decay?”
By Mark Stevenson | AP
 
A pedestrian crosses the street in Lincoln Park as snow falls across Chicago in December.
Weather
More than 7 inches of snow reported north and northwest of Chicago overnight, but 1 to 2 inches closer to the city
Rockford recorded 7.3 inches, the first time the city has seen more than 6 inches of snow on a March 9 since 1993, the National Weather Service said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 