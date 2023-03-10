Simeon sets 3A records for blocks, assists in semifinal win against St. Ignatius

CHAMPAIGN — When Miles and Wesley Rubin arrived at Simeon at the start of their junior year, Wesley was considered to be just a tick better than his twin brother.

Wesley had the more polished overall offensive game. He’s a tremendous passer, especially for a big man, and has a solid outside shot.

Game by game, Miles Rubin’s game has evolved. Friday at State Farm Center the 6-10 senior showed that he’s now the dominant big man in the state, leading the Wolverines to a 60-42 win against St. Ignatius in the Class 3A state semifinals.

Rubin finished with 20 points, six rebounds and a 3A state finals record eight blocked shots. He was 10 of 11 shooting.

“We got our energy up and worked harder on defense and rebounding in the second half,” Miles Rubin said.

Simeon (31-3) took control with a 14-0 run that spanned the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Rubin wasn’t the only record-setter. Simeon point guard Jalen Griffith had 12 assists, shattering the previous 3A state finals record of nine. He also scored 12 points.

“My teammates needed me to be a point guard,” Griffith said. “I just went out there and facilitated and made sure my teammates were in a position to score. I’m glad I took advantage of getting my teammates involved.”

Simeon coach Robert Smith cited senior Michael Ratliff as the major difference-maker in the game. The defensive specialist wasn’t invited to the postgame press conference.

“The person that dictated the defense in the second half isn’t in the room,” Smith said. “We go off of points and names and stuff like that but [Ratliff] has been our defensive guy all season long. He came in and shut down some people in the second half to get us a lift.”

The Wolverines had issues with turnovers in some of their biggest games this season. That wasn’t a problem on Friday. Simeon had just 11 turnovers and assisted on 20 of 23 baskets.

“[Griffith] is one of the best point guards in the country,” Smith said. “Size always gets him. I don’t know how you can lead a team to being number one most of the year and not get some of the accolades you should probably get. But that’s someone else’s opinion.”

St. Ignatius (24-12), which beat Simeon in the Class 3A third place game last season, has enjoyed a statement two years. The Wolfpack basketball program has always been solid, but the recent run has elevated them into the city’s elite.

“It’s definitely special to come in to a school known for academics and leave here with people knowing it as a sports school,” St. Ignatius senior Jackson Kotecki said. “[Richard Barron] and I talked about doing that on the phone before we chose to go here.”

The future is bright for the Wolfpack. Sophomore Phoenix Gill, the son of Illinois legend and NBA player Kendall Gill, scored a game-high 21 points and had four steals. He’s one of the state’s most talented sophomores.

“We’ve established ourselves as one of the top programs in the city and state,” Wolfpack coach Matt Monroe said. “It’s because of the people. These seniors have made incredible contributions. They are some of the greatest winners in the history of our school.”

Simeon will face the East St. Louis vs. Metamora winner in the Class 3A state championship game tomorrow. St. Ignatius will play the loser in the third place game later Friday.

The Wolverines lost to Metamora in the semifinals last season.

“Last year we did some stuff down the stretch that was not characteristic of Simeon,” Smith said.

It will be the final high school game of Smith’s legendary career. He has more than 500 wins, including a record six state and seven city titles.

Simeon 60, St. Ignatius 42 box score

