Photos: Chicago goes green for St. Patrick’s Day

The Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day can mean only one thing in Chicago: a bright green river.
Emerald-hued crowds streamed downtown for the annual river-dyeing, the aquatic mid-March tradition that precedes the city’s St. Paddy’s parade.
Sun-Times photographer Pat Nabong takes you there:
Illinois lifeline program for suicidal kids struggles amid a youth mental health crisis, staffing shortages
The Latest
The small schools opened Championship Saturday at State Farm Center with a show.
The victim was followed into the Adams/Wabash station in what police are calling “an isolated incident.”
Previous Bears blockbuster deals for Jay Cutler and Khalil Mack elicited similar excitement to Ryan Poles’ trade of the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers for wide receiver DJ Moore and multiple draft picks, but ultimately ended in disappointment. Here’s why this one could end in celebration and not regret.
The men were in the first block of North Dearborn Street when someone opened fire about an hour before the river-dyeing, Chicago police said.
The robberies were reported in the 300 block of North Peoria and the first block of North Green.