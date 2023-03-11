The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Photos: Chicago goes green for St. Patrick’s Day

Revelers crowded around the Chicago River Saturday morning to see the annual river-dyeing.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A boat travels down the Chicago River as it is dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the Loop, Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day can mean only one thing in Chicago: a bright green river.

Emerald-hued crowds streamed downtown for the annual river-dyeing, the aquatic mid-March tradition that precedes the city’s St. Paddy’s parade.

Sun-Times photographer Pat Nabong takes you there:

A boat travels down the Chicago River as it is dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the Loop, Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

People partake in St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the Loop, Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A boat travels down the Chicago River as it is dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the Loop, Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A person walks along the Chicago River as it is dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the Loop, Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A boat travels down the Chicago River as it is dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the Loop, Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

