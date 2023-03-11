Photos: Chicago goes green for St. Patrick’s Day

The Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day can mean only one thing in Chicago: a bright green river.

Emerald-hued crowds streamed downtown for the annual river-dyeing, the aquatic mid-March tradition that precedes the city’s St. Paddy’s parade.

Sun-Times photographer Pat Nabong takes you there:

A boat travels down the Chicago River as it is dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the Loop, Saturday, March 11, 2023. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

People partake in St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the Loop, Saturday, March 11, 2023. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A boat travels down the Chicago River as it is dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the Loop, Saturday, March 11, 2023. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A person walks along the Chicago River as it is dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the Loop, Saturday, March 11, 2023. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times