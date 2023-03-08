The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Here’s where and when the Chicago St. Patrick’s Day parades are happening

The downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday March 11, and the South Side Irish Parade is set to take place Sunday March 12.

By  Katie Anthony
   
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Plumbers Local 130 members and their families march in the the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Chicago on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Get your green ready, Chicago — the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are set to kick off Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know about the festivities, including where and when they’re taking place so you know where to go (or where to avoid) during the weekend.

When is the Chicago River being dyed green?

Chicago Plumbers Local 130 will dye the Chicago River green on Saturday morning. The best views for the river transformation are from near Upper Wacker Drive and North Columbus Drive, according to the union.

When is the downtown Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade?

The downtown Chicago St. Patrick’s Day parade will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the organizers. Entry to the parade route opens at 11 a.m. at Jackson Boulevard and Ida B. Wells Drive.

What is the parade route for the downtown Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade?

The parade is set to start at East Balbo Drive and South Columbus Drive, near Grant Park. The parade will then move north on South Columbus Drive, and viewing stand will be located in front of Buckingham Fountain, according to the organizers. The parade will end at South Columbus Drive and East Monroe Street, near Maggie Daley Park.

What items are not permitted at the downtown Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade?

Parade-goers will have to pass through a security checkpoint in order to enter the parade, according to the organizers. Coolers, alcohol, open beverages, camelbacks and personal water bottles will not be allowed past security.

When is the Chicago South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade?

The Chicago South Side Irish Parade is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. on Sunday and last about two hours, according to the organizers.

Where is the Chicago South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade?

The South Side Irish Parade will kick off at 103rd Street and Western Avenue in the Beverly neighborhood and proceed south to 115th Street and Western Avenue.

