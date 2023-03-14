Congress can level the tax playing field for families, renters

President Joe Biden recently released his new budget. Among his many priorities is making the tax code fairer for everyday Americans.

I agree, and there are two things Congress could do right now to make it happen. First, expand the child tax credit. In 2021, Congress expanded the CTC to all low-income families and sent it as monthly payments. Child poverty immediately plummeted and parents breathed a sigh of relief. Sadly, Congress let the expanded CTC expire.

Second, enact a renter tax credit (RTC). Millions of American renters are struggling to keep up with skyrocketing rents. While the tax code gives billions in tax breaks to homeowners, renters get nothing. The RTC would remedy this by giving rent-burdened households a refundable tax credit to help offset the high cost of rent.

For decades, Congress has skewed the tax code for the wealthy. The president is calling on them to start putting everyday Americans first. I urge our members of Congress to follow suit by expanding the CTC and enacting a RTC now.

Edward Haggard, Lake View

Mail bail

I was thinking of filing missing persons reports for Chicago’s U.S. postal workers. Where are they? I used to receive mail every day. Last week, I received mail on Thursday and Friday. Can’t use blue mail boxes because mail is stolen and checks are washed. Is mail service simply dying?

Lorraine Buehler, Montclare

Tearing down history would be a mistake

Thank you for the recent story on Chicago’s endangered architectural beauties. For those who don’t think such gems are worth saving, allow me this sober aphorism: Once they are torn down, they will never be replaced.

Dennis Allen, Wilmette

Passing the blame

Reading last week’s article on Maine South High School’s recent and past football violations — from counterfeit sideline passes to out-of-district recruiting — one wonders whose moral compass is more adrift. Is it head coach Dave Inserra’s for allowing these incidents to occur under his watch, or is it District 207 Supt. Ken Wallace’s?

Wallace states: “Along with [Inserra] we will work diligently to ensure this never happens again. Coach Inserra is a dedicated educator and coach, and we know that he will work tirelessly with us to eliminate this issue.

We will actively pursue any families that break the law and try to illegally enroll students in District 207, whether for athletic and/or academic reasons. Not only will students be dis-enrolled, but families will be held liable for the cost of tuition, as required by law.”

Not only is this a fanciful attempt to shift the blame, perhaps the “families” that should be held liable are the coaching staff and the administrators who woefully failed to perform their duties. It is also of some import that there is no apology to all the players and their families, or to the taxpayers. This is a total disgrace.

Wayne Lofthouse, Park Ridge