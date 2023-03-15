Big Whoopi: Chicago isn’t afraid of new video touting NYC for Dem convention

So New York City enlisted an award-winning actress to try and entice the Democratic National Committee to bring its 2024 convention to the Big Apple?

Whoop-de-do.

Don’t get us wrong. Whoopi Goldberg is talented, and her video stating NYC’s case as the site for the upcoming convention is fair play. As for New York — to paraphrase Alicia Keys and Jay-Z’s ode to their hometown — no place in the world compares, at least for New Yorkers.

But Chicago is the better and logical choice. Those “second city” references, thrown out to cut our turf down to size, are so passé. Our city is more than capable of hosting the next Democratic National Convention. Chicago is the clear front-runner, in our view, for the high-profile event.

Atlanta is the other contender, but has been knocked by critics for its lack of hotels and its location in the anti-union, right-to-work state of Georgia, as Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet indicated.

New York is perhaps hoping that officials who evaluate the bids, along with President Joe Biden, haven’t forgotten the city that doesn’t sleep as a decision comes down to the wire.

All we can say, is “Good night.” And point out that Chicago doesn’t need a famous entertainer to make its case.

This city speaks for itself, as does the splendor of Lake Michigan and our breathtaking skyline.

Chicago last hosted the DNC in 1996 and redeemed itself from the ghosts of the ugly riots that marred the infamous 1968 convention. To this day, outsiders still unfairly single out our city for its gun violence. Yes, that exists — but it doesn’t define Chicago as a whole.

Our world-class city is perfectly situated in the heartland of one of the nation’s most diverse states. Not only is Chicago spectacular to look at, with a first-rate, international culinary scene, gorgeous architecture and unique cultural attractions — the city also has ample space designed for large conventions at the United Center and the McCormick Place complex.

Hosting the DNC would boost morale, along with the bottom line, for any American city still working to emerge from the economic gut-punch of the pandemic.

Georgia may not be completely off the minds of the president and other decision-makers. And yes, New York, with its rich cosmopolitan atmosphere and ample accommodations, can go toe-to-toe with Chicago.

But Chicago is ready to start spreading the news again: Our city is a leader for large conferences and events.

As we wrote last year: Bring it on.

