The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Big Whoopi: Chicago isn’t afraid of new video touting NYC for Dem convention

Chicago is more than capable of hosting 2024’s Democratic National Convention. The city is one of the frontrunners for the high profile event.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Big Whoopi: Chicago isn’t afraid of new video touting NYC for Dem convention
Chicago is the better and logical choice to host the Democratic National Convention.

Chicago is the best and logical choice to host the Democratic National Convention.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

So New York City enlisted an award-winning actress to try and entice the Democratic National Committee to bring its 2024 convention to the Big Apple?

Whoop-de-do.

Don’t get us wrong. Whoopi Goldberg is talented, and her video stating NYC’s case as the site for the upcoming convention is fair play. As for New York — to paraphrase Alicia Keys and Jay-Z’s ode to their hometown — no place in the world compares, at least for New Yorkers.

But Chicago is the better and logical choice. Those “second city” references, thrown out to cut our turf down to size, are so passé. Our city is more than capable of hosting the next Democratic National Convention. Chicago is the clear front-runner, in our view, for the high-profile event.

Editorial

Editorial

Atlanta is the other contender, but has been knocked by critics for its lack of hotels and its location in the anti-union, right-to-work state of Georgia, as Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet indicated. 

New York is perhaps hoping that officials who evaluate the bids, along with President Joe Biden, haven’t forgotten the city that doesn’t sleep as a decision comes down to the wire. 

All we can say, is “Good night.” And point out that Chicago doesn’t need a famous entertainer to make its case. 

Related

This city speaks for itself, as does the splendor of Lake Michigan and our breathtaking skyline.

Chicago last hosted the DNC in 1996 and redeemed itself from the ghosts of the ugly riots that marred the infamous 1968 convention. To this day, outsiders still unfairly single out our city for its gun violence. Yes, that exists — but it doesn’t define Chicago as a whole.

Our world-class city is perfectly situated in the heartland of one of the nation’s most diverse states. Not only is Chicago spectacular to look at, with a first-rate, international culinary scene, gorgeous architecture and unique cultural attractions — the city also has ample space designed for large conventions at the United Center and the McCormick Place complex.

Hosting the DNC would boost morale, along with the bottom line, for any American city still working to emerge from the economic gut-punch of the pandemic.

Georgia may not be completely off the minds of the president and other decision-makers. And yes, New York, with its rich cosmopolitan atmosphere and ample accommodations, can go toe-to-toe with Chicago.

But Chicago is ready to start spreading the news again: Our city is a leader for large conferences and events.

As we wrote last year: Bring it on.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Black mothers and babies deserve better odds at life
Don’t keep dumping toxic muck in what should be a Southeast Side park
Shortchanging on GI Bill benefits is no way to thank veterans for their service
In the face of heartbreaking loss, firefighter’s organ donation decision is worth emulating
City must push forward in holding businesses, residential buildings responsible for recycling
Reinstating detention of migrant families? U.S. has a better alternative that already works.
The Latest
merlin_112162336.jpg
Bulls
Bulls don’t quit, but Kings still win, 117-114
DeMar DeRozan’s four-point play with 12 seconds left tied the game at 114. But Kings guard De’Aaron Fox responded with a three-point shot with 0.7 seconds left in regulation to snap the Bulls’ two-game winning streak.
By Mark Potash
 
File photo of a woman visiting her newborn baby at a nursery in April 2020.
Editorials
Black mothers and babies deserve better odds at life
Modern prevention efforts have been effective among white, Hispanic and Asian mothers, but one thing is clear: Black mothers need help catching up to these lifesaving advancements.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A photo of Bears quarterback P.J. Walker throwing a pass for the Carolina Panthers last season.
Bears
Bears adding former Panthers QB P.J. Walker behind Justin Fields: report
Walker, 28, played 15 games (including seven starts) for the Panthers over the last three seasons.
By Jason Lieser
 
An Illinois State Police squad car
Transportation
Chicago-area expressway shootings increasingly caused by road rage, state police say
In 2022, road rage was reported in about 40% of the 140 Chicago-area expressway shootings handled by Illinois State Police. That is up from 12% in 2021, ISP says.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A sign of Credit Suisse bank is seen on the branch building in Geneva, on March 15, 2023. - Credit Suisse shares nosedived on March 15, 2023, after its main shareholder said it would not provide more funding, with reassuring comments from the Swiss bank’s chairman unable to calm the market panic. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Business
Banking fears spread to Europe, dragging down shares of big lenders
On the heels of bank failures in the U.S., shares of European bank Credit Suisse fall, prompting concerns about the health of the global banking system.
By Jamey Keaten | Associated Press and DAVID McHUGH | AP Business Writer
 