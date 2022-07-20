The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Chicago has our vote to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention

With our hotels, museums, culinary and cultural attractions — well, we know how to put on a good show for the thousands of delegates and guests who would attend the convention.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Chicago has our vote to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention
The United Center in Chicago is filled to capacity during the opening session of the Democratic National Convention Monday Aug. 26, 1996.

The United Center is filled to capacity during the opening session of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 26, 1996. The city seeks an encore in 2024, and the Editorial Board is all for it.

AP

A team looking to pick the site of the 2024 Democratic National Convention will give Chicago the look-see next week.

The group is looking at other potential host cities, including the Big Apple and Atlanta before making a decision in September.

But with our city’s hotels, museums, culinary and cultural attractions — well, we know how to put on a good show for the thousands of delegates and guests who would attend the convention.

So no disrespect to the other bidding cities — but Chicago deserves the nod.

Editorials bug

Editorials

‘Vibrant and diverse metropolis’

For all its documented troubles, Chicago has at least two major things in its favor when it comes to hosting the 2024 convention.

First, the city undoubtedly looks its best in the summer, with that stunning downtown skyline set against the blue waters of Lake Michigan and the ever-vibrant riverwalk.

And Chicago’s central area has matured considerably since the city hosted the 1996 Democratic convention at the United Center, with development filling in between downtown and the West Side stadium — not to mention the advent of McCormick Square, the area around Cermak Road and King Drive, which hosts Wintrust Arena and new convention hotels.

Also helping the bid: Chicago and Cook County are a large, blue island in the politically red — or at least purple — Midwest.

“Chicago is a vibrant and diverse metropolis right in the heart of the Midwest, and there is no city that is more representative of the diversity of our nation and the way the policies of our city and state deliver for American families,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth, vice-chair of the Democratic National Committee, said in a statement supporting the bid.

The convention could bring nearly 5,000 delegates to Chicago — plus the thousands more drawn who are drawn to the political event — which would provide a much-needed shot in the arm for the city's hospitality and tourism sectors, both of which have been lagging for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Philadelphia hosted the last in-person Democratic convention in 2016. The city said it enjoyed a $230 million economic bounce from the event, with more than 54,000 visiting the city.

Beyond the ‘get’

Chicago is competing for the convention against New York City, Houston and Atlanta. The convention’s Technical Advisory Group will be in town checking out potential venues on July 26 and 27.

New York City is a formidable competitor, naturally. The city has a staggering 45,000 hotel rooms within a mile of Madison Square Garden and the Jacob Javitz Center, two of the proposed convention sites.

Madison Square Garden is only blocks from Broadway theaters, Rockefeller Center and other major cultural attractions. And the city is a global media center.

So winning the convention would be an obvious plus for Chicago.

But it’s bigger than the “get.” If Chicago is selected, then the city has to get about the work of preparing the town and making it convention-ready, from seriously addressing safety issues to improving the CTA.

Frankly, these are things that should have been done already for the benefit of all Chicagoans. But if it takes a political convention to push the work forward more quickly, so be it.

Our local economy could certainly use the convention boost. And in some respects, so does our city’s psyche.

From the 1893 and 1933 world fairs to the successful 1996 Democratic National Convention, Chicago always enjoys a boost after putting on a big show.

And as Chicago battles the COVID pandemic, crime and a struggling economy, we could all certainly use one now.

So bring it on.

Want to write a letter to the editor or submit an op-ed for the Sun-Times?See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
All of us must act to rescue Earth from worst effects of climate change
Officer suicides are a tragic reminder that mental health must remain a priority for CPD
Congress must craft immigration reform that respects, protects human life
Webb Telescope images make us wonder: What’s out there?
NASCAR in Chicago? Not so fast — unless the city sees a payday from it
With domestic violence rising, police must make sure victims are safe from firearms threat
The Latest
JEREMIAH_072122_18.jpg
Crime
‘I lost all hope.’ Mother demands justice for 7-year-old son Jeremiah Moore, shot to death as he slept in family van blocks from home
“A piece of comfort will come from knowing that the people who hurt my baby, and could’ve hurt the rest of us, are behind bars,” Ollie Jean Holiness said.
By Allison Novelo
 
Chicago City Hall, 121 N LaSalle St.
City Hall
Ethics ordinance approved after being watered down to help mayoral allies
Eliminated from the ordinance was a requirement that alderpersons leave the room — or log out of a virtual meeting — whenever they have a declared conflict of interest that prohibits them from voting.
By Fran Spielman
 
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering recounts what happened during a mass shooting in her city at 4th of July parade during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the shooting and civilian access to military-style assault weapons.
Columnists
At Highland Park massacre Senate hearing, Republicans on Judiciary panel reject assault weapons ban
When gunfire started at the July 4 parade, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering testified Wednesday, “Adults stared back, not comprehending. But the kids knew immediately this wasn’t a drill and they yelled to everyone to run and hide. They knew what was happening.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Chicago man charged with Naperville health club stabbing
Allen G. White, 65, is accused of stabbing a man in the chest with a screwdriver around 11:10 a.m. June 5 in a locker room of a Naperville health club.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
People wait in line July 8 to enter the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic — one of two locations in New York City currently administering a vaccine for monkeypox.
Health
Fighting monkeypox, sexual health clinics are underfunded, ill-equipped
Sexual health clinics have been stretched so thin that many lack the staff to perform such basic duties as contacting and treating the partners of infected patients.
By Kaiser Health News
 