The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 2, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

IHSA girls basketball state final tournament scores

All the scores from the action at ISU this week.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Stevenson celebrates winning the Class 4A state championship last season.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Girls Basketball

Thursday, March 2, 2023

IHSA STATE PLAYOFFS

(All games at ISU Redbird Arena)

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

Okawville vs. Galena, 10 a.m.

Christopher vs. St. Thomas More, 11:45 a.m.

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

Byron vs. Butler, 2:30 p.m.

Quincy Notre Dame vs. Breese Mater Dei, 4:15 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 2023

IHSA STATE PLAYOFFS

(All games at ISU Redbird Arena)

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

Peoria vs. Nazareth, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Deerfield, 11:45 a.m.

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

Hersey vs. O’Fallon, 2:30 p.m.

Geneva vs. Benet, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2023

IHSA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

(All games at ISU Redbird Arena)

CLASS 1A

Title game, 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A

Title game, 12:45 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Title game, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Title game, 7:15 p.m.

