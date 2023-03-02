IHSA girls basketball state final tournament scores

Girls Basketball
Thursday, March 2, 2023
IHSA STATE PLAYOFFS
(All games at ISU Redbird Arena)
CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
Okawville vs. Galena, 10 a.m.
Christopher vs. St. Thomas More, 11:45 a.m.
CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
Byron vs. Butler, 2:30 p.m.
Quincy Notre Dame vs. Breese Mater Dei, 4:15 p.m.
Friday, March 3, 2023
IHSA STATE PLAYOFFS
(All games at ISU Redbird Arena)
CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS
Peoria vs. Nazareth, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Deerfield, 11:45 a.m.
CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS
Hersey vs. O’Fallon, 2:30 p.m.
Geneva vs. Benet, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 4, 2023
IHSA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
(All games at ISU Redbird Arena)
CLASS 1A
Title game, 11 a.m.
CLASS 2A
Title game, 12:45 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Title game, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Title game, 7:15 p.m.
