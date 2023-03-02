The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 2, 2023
United Center News Chicago

Blackhawks fans sad to see end of Kane era, but hope he lifts another trophy. ‘We wish him all the happiness.’

Fans reacting to Patrick Kane’s trade to the Rangers wrote chalk tributes to the longtime Blackhawk on a giant number 88 outside the United Center on Thursday.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Blackhawks fans sad to see end of Kane era, but hope he lifts another trophy. ‘We wish him all the happiness.’
BLACKHAWKSREACT_030323_15.JPG

Sherrlagne Borja writes out “We will miss you Kaner” for former Blackhawks player Patrick Kane outside the United Center on Thursday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Alexis Hibler first saw Patrick Kane destroying opposing teams for the Blackhawks on television when she was around 4 years old. 

Alexis, 17, said she fell in love with the way Kane played, and he quickly became her favorite player. She dreamed of one day seeing him in person. 

Her mom was finally able to get her tickets to a Hawks game — Thursday’s matchup at home against the Dallas Stars— but it was too late. Kane had been traded to the New York Rangers days earlier. 

“It was a really sad moment for me, because I always wanted to see him and I have so many memories of coming to Chicago and wanting to see him but never actually getting to do it,” Alexis said. “It was pretty sad news.”

That sentiment was shared by other Kane fans waiting outside the United Center before the start of the game against the Stars. But they also wished Kane well in his new adventure, and many hope he adds another Stanley Cup to his long list of accomplishments. 

IMG_1337.jpg

Alexis Hibler writes a thank you message to Patrick Kane outside of the United Center March 2, 2023.

Emmanuel Camarillo/Sun-Times

“Kane has meant everything to her and I,” Alexis’ mom, Deborah, said. “He’s legendary, he’s amazing, we will miss him dearly, but we wish him all the happiness.”

Since being selected by the Hawks first overall in the 2007 draft in Ohio, Kane not only cemented himself as a legend on the team, but of the sport itself. “We want to bring a championship to this city,” a rookie Kane said in an interview with the Sun-Times in December 2007. ‘‘And if we stick to the game plan, we’re going to help this team win.”

And win he did. Kane won three Stanley Cups with the Hawks, A Hart Trophy, an Art Ross Trophy, a Calder Trophy, a Conn Smythe Trophy, and he is a nine-time NHL All-Star. A stat line of 1,161 games (third-most in franchise history) in which he had 446 goals (third-most) and 779 assists (second-most), adding up to 1,225 points (second-most).

To help fans express their appreciation for Kane, his number 88 was outlined in giant numerals in a United Center parking lot where fans could write messages to him in chalk. “Thank you Kaner,” Alexis Hibler wrote. 

Madeline Ruehl, wearing a red Kane jersey, stopped by the tribute to read all of the messages. She said seeing him in a blue Rangers jersey is going to take some getting used to. 

BLACKHAWKSREACT_030323_01.JPG

Fans send their love to former Blackhawk Patrick Kane outside United Center. Kane was selected by the Hawks first overall in the 2007 draft in Ohio and helped the team to three Stanley Cups.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“There’s mixed feelings with it. I’m really happy for him to be able to get another chance with a cup,” Ruehl said. “But he brought hockey back here. I just saw an interview with him, and he had a Rangers hat on and it was weird, but you know he doesn’t look too bad in blue.” 

Dave Bochek, who also wrote a thank you message to Kane in chalk, said the city was going to miss him “big time.”

“He contributed a lot in a lot of different ways to the team,” Bochek continued. “His talent, his leadership, a spokesman for the city, for the game itself. He left us with a lot of great memories, and we’re thankful. He’s got an opportunity to put his name on the cup again, and I hope he does, as payback for all that he’s done for us.”

Timothy Stroud, who is from Georgia, said he became a Blackhawks fan because of Kane. Thursday would have also been the first time Stroud saw Kane play in person. 

“I’m not even from Chicago, but I fell in love with Kane when I was younger, and he’s the reason I fell in love with hockey,” Stroud said. “So it was sad, but you wish him the best. And I’ll be rooting for the Rangers in the playoffs.” 

Contributing: Ben Pope

Next Up In News
Founding fathers didn’t own AR-15s or large capacity magazines, Pritzker and Raoul argue in defense of ban
Search is on for CPD Supt. David Brown’s replacement, but the bench of insider candidates is thin
Alex Murdaugh convicted of murder in shootings of wife, son
Chicago mayor rivals Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson pledge support for city’s 2024 Democratic convention bid
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and wife to invest $250 million in new Chicago research lab
CPS eighth grader Steven Jiang buzzes to victory in citywide spelling bee
The Latest
Blackhawks forward Max Domi skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks expected to trade Max Domi to Stars for second-round pick
Domi had been the Hawks’ top remaining trade asset after accumulating 49 points in 60 games this season. AHL goaltenders Anton Khudobin and Dylan Wells will also be swapped in the deal. Depth forward Anders Bjork was acquired in a separate trade with the Sabres.
By Ben Pope and Brian Sandalow
 
Lukas Reichel skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks keeping to plan with Lukas Reichel
Reichel, 20, was recalled Thursday but is likely to end up playing postseason hockey with AHL Rockford.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner hits a double in a Spring Training game versus the Oakland Athletics at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. 03-02-2023.
Cubs
Could Nico Hoerner end the Cubs’ revolving door in the leadoff spot?
Hoerner appears to be the frontrunner to hit first in the order for the Cubs.
By Maddie Lee
 
Assault-style weapons are displayed for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply in Springfield in 2013.
Highland Park parade shooting
Founding fathers didn’t own AR-15s or large capacity magazines, Pritzker and Raoul argue in defense of ban
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the brief to answer challenges to the assault weapon ban, arguing the nation’s founding fathers owned guns that could only shoot a single shot before reloading — proving assault weapons weren’t in “common use” at the time.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Chicago Police Department First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio (left) affixes the new badge for his replacement, Eric Carter, at a promotion ceremony at CPD headquarters in July 2020.
City Hall
Search is on for CPD Supt. David Brown’s replacement, but the bench of insider candidates is thin
The wave of high-level departures under Brown will make it difficult for the new mayor to find an insider who is qualified, battle-tested — and wants the job.
By Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 