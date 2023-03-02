The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 3, 2023
College Sports Sports

Illinois holds off Michigan in double overtime

Matthew Mayer opened the second overtime with a three-pointer and a layup and the Illini never trailed again.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Illinois holds off Michigan in double overtime
Matthew Mayer scored 24 points Thursday in a double-OT victory against Michigan.

Matthew Mayer scored 24 points Thursday in a double-OT victory against Michigan.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Matthew Mayer scored 24 points, Terrence Shannon Jr. added 21 and Illinois held off Michigan 91-87 in double overtime on Thursday night in Champaign.

Mayer opened the second overtime with a three-pointer and a layup and the Fighting Illini (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten Conference) never trailed again.

Mayer made 8 of 20 shots with four three-pointers and added seven rebounds. Shannon sank only 4 of 14 shots — missing all five of his three-point attempts — but he made 13 of 16 free throws, including 3 of 4 in the final 10 seconds to preserve the win. He also snagged seven rebounds and had four assists. Ty Rodgers pitched in with 14 points and seven boards off the bench, while RJ Melendez scored 10 of his 12 in the second half.

Hunter Dickinson finished with 31 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to lead the Wolverines (17-13, 11-8). The 7-foot-1 junior has 12 double-doubles this season. Kobe Bufkin added 23 points and six rebounds. Jett Howard, the son of Michigan coach Juwan Howard, contributed 15 points and five boards before fouling out.

Michigan scored the first six points of the game and held the lead until a Dain Dainja layup and a dunk by Sencire Harris put Illinois on top 29-27 with 2:12 left in the half. Rodgers’ dunk with 15 seconds remaining gave the Fighting Illini a 33-31 advantage at halftime.

Illinois built a nine-point leads three times in the first 9:30 of the second half. Michigan used a 7-0 run, capped by Howard’s three-pointer with 47 seconds left, to tie the game at 70 and force overtime. Illinois scored the final seven points of the extra five-minute period — five by Shannon — to force a second overtime tied at 81.

Mayer grabbed a rebound and hit a three-pointer, followed a missed three-pointer by Bufkin with a layup, and Illinois took an 86-81 lead with 3:43 left and never trailed again. 

The Fighting Illini shot 42% overall, 28% from distance (5 of 18) and made 26 of 34 free throws. Michigan shot 44%, made 8 of 21 from distance (38%) and hit 17 of 24 attempts at the foul line.

UP NEXT

Michigan: The Wolverines close out the regular season at No. 15 Indiana on Sunday.

Illinois: The Illini end the regular season at No. 5 Purdue on Sunday.

Next Up In College Sports
Northwestern falls to Penn State in OT for third consecutive loss
Horrific start dooms DePaul against No. 14 UConn
Jalen Carter’s warrants send ripples through Bears’ draft plans
South Carolina tops AP women’s basketball poll for 36th consecutive week
Terry Holland, coach who transformed Virginia basketball program, dies at ago 80
Houston holds top spot in AP men’s basketball poll; Northwestern falls out
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, March 3, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Blackhawks forward Max Domi skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade Max Domi to Stars for second-round pick
Domi had been the Hawks’ top remaining trade asset after accumulating 49 points in 60 games this season. AHL goaltenders Anton Khudobin and Dylan Wells were also swapped in the deal. Depth forward Anders Bjork was acquired in a separate trade with the Sabres.
By Brian Sandalow and Ben Pope
 
Patrick Kane playing for the Rangers.
Blackhawks
Patrick Kane, Rangers’ newest star, excited for ‘chance to play with a different organization’
The legendary Blackhawk wavered “back and forth” for weeks about whether or not to request a trade, he admitted Thursday before his Rangers debut. But it’s very real now: he is a New Yorker.
By Ben Pope
 
A gavel.
Crime
Joliet man charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officers
Steven Wade, 43, allegedly broke into a home on the Far South Side, held a man and woman at gunpoint and opened fire at responding police officers.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Assault-style weapons are displayed for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply in Springfield in 2013.
Highland Park parade shooting
Founding fathers didn’t own AR-15s or large capacity magazines, Pritzker and Raoul argue in defense of ban
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the brief to answer challenges to the assault weapon ban, arguing the nation’s founding fathers owned guns that could only shoot a single shot before reloading — proving assault weapons weren’t in “common use” at the time.
By Tina Sfondeles
 